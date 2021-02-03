Terre Haute native Josh Phegley retires from baseball

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that catcher Josh Phegley, a Terre Haute native, is retiring from baseball after eight major-league seasons, a week shy of his 33rd birthday.

Phegley's agent, Pro Star Management, said on Twitter that “family considerations and business opportunities factored into his decision.”

Contacted by the Tribune-Star in the evening Wednesday, Phegley elaborated on his reasons for retiring.

"I want to compete at the highest level and my opportunities to do so were becoming more limited," he explained. "I’m proud of what I accomplished in my career and I have no regrets. I'm at peace with the decision and the timing just feels right."

Now living in Fort Wayne, Phegley and his wife Jess have a daughter, 5-year-old Stella, and a son, 3-year-old Calvin.

Asked what he might do for future employment, Phegley said that decision has not been made yet.

"I'm still exploring my options for my next career path and looking into some areas of interest," he told the Tribune-Star. "But right now, I’m just enjoying spending this extra time with my kids and wife. My wife has put her career desires on hold to follow me and raise our family and I want her aspirations to be a priority now."

Last season, Phegley played in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs and went 1 for 16 (.063) at the plate with one homer and two runs batted in. He became a free agent after the season.

Selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft after playing his junior season for Indiana University, Phegley ended up with a career .225 batting average with 35 homers, 67 doubles, one triple and 162 RBIs for the White Sox (2013-14), Oakland (2015-19) and Cubs in 387 major-league games played.

For those curious, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft.

On July 7, 2013, Phegley recorded his first major-league home run, belting it off Tampa Bay's David Price. On May 7, 2019, Phegley caught Mike Fiers' second career no-hitter. It was the first no-hitter of the 2019 MLB season and the 300th no-hitter in MLB history, according to wikipedia.com.

Probably Phegley's best season was 2019 with Oakland when he posted 12 homers, 18 doubles, 62 RBIs and 44 runs while batting .239 and drawing 15 walks in 106 games. The baseball-reference.com website reported that his 2019 salary was $1,075,000.

Once in 2016, when the A's were trailing Baltimore 11-3, Oakland manager Bob Melvin turned to the right-handed Phegley — then a back-up catcher — to pitch the rest of the eighth inning. Phegley fanned Adam Jones and retired slugger Mark Trumbo on a popup to shortstop to conclude his 0.2-inning stint with a career 0.00 earned-run average.

"It was definitely an adrenaline rush," Phegley told mlb.com afterward. "It's never a good thing when a position player is coming in to throw, so you don't want to make too much of a mockery out of it or anything, but I definitely have a newfound respect for bullpen guys sitting for three, four hours, then ramping it up to 100 percent and coming in and getting big-league hitters out. I was shaking and out of breath for probably 40 minutes after the game. The sprint out there and then back in didn't help either."

Regarding striking out Jones, Phegley added:

"That was a surprise. He knew that I was just going to come fastball over and over. I've hit against a position player before and you go up there thinking you're just going to crush it, so I think he kind of just got overaggressive. I had fun with it and I feel like some guys enjoyed seeing me do that. But at the same time, it was a tough game for us and it's tough to come in and joke around about it after that."

As a teen-ager, Phegley played four memorable seasons for then-coach Shawn Turner at Terre Haute North High School after going through Terre Haute's Little League and Babe Ruth baseball programs. Phegley was named Indiana Mr. Baseball in June 2006 during the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) banquet in Rose-Hulman’s Hulman Union building.

During the 2006 season with North, Phegley finished with a .539 batting average, 13 home runs, 16 doubles, one triple, 51 RBIs, 40 runs and 58 hits on offense. As a pitcher, he was 8-1 with a 1.01 ERA and 67 strikeouts. As a catcher, he threw out 24 of 26 runners who attempted to steal on him.

Turner said after the 2006 Indiana Mr. Baseball ceremony that when Phegley arrived at North as a freshmen in 2002, he saw enough potential that turned into a productive career as a four-year starter.

“Offensively, you can tell he’s put the time and the effort in [to improve],” Turner told the Tribune-Star then. “It’s been an incredible ride to watch him play.”

Phegley led the Patriots to Class 4A sectional and regional titles in 2006, yet those close to him said he never acted like he was more important than the team.

"He’s a humble kid," said Fay Spetter, then a North assistant who later became the Patriots' head coach.

"He never shows an attitude," Turner added in 2006.

The son of John and Joan Phegley, Josh Phegley also played three seasons of American Legion summer baseball for then-manager John Hayes and Wayne Newton Post 346 during the mid-2000s.

As an IU freshman in 2007, young Phegley started 42 times as the team’s primary catcher. As a sophomore in 2008, the right-handed hitter finished second in the nation with a .438 average — while also racking up 15 homers and 80 RBIs — and was a second-team All-American and Johnny Bench Award finalist. As a junior in 2009, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year by Rivals.com and was a Johnny Bench Award and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist after posting a .344 batting average with 17 homers and 66 RBIs.

"My dad was one of my biggest influences," Phegley said during an interview with IndianaRBI.com in November 2017.