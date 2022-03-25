Purdue was on the wrong side of men's basketball history Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Daryl Banks III made a floater in the lane with 2:16 remaining to put Saint Peter’s ahead for good and the Cindarella Peacocks made their free throws down the stretch to upset the third-seeded Boilermakers 67-64 and become the first No. 15 seed ever to reach the Elite Eight.
Purdue (29-9) had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Jaden Ivey’s shot from the logo hit the front of the rim and bounced away. That set off a raucous celebration from the large contingent of Saint Peter’s fans who made the trip over from nearby Jersey City, N.J.
As with the rest of this magical run for the Peacocks (23-11), this was no fluke.
Saint Peter’s made big play after big play down the stretch to pull off the historic upset.
The Boilermakers led 56-52 with 4:02 remaining when Doug Edert was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made all three free throws to pull the Peacocks within one point.
Trevion Williams, who led Purdue with 16 points, made one of two free throws at the other end to push the lead back to 57-55, but Banks tied it with a jumper in the lane with 3:15 to play.
Purdue never led again.
After Banks’ go-ahead floater, Williams missed a jump hook and Hassan Drame was fouled on the rebound. He made both free throws to put Saint Peter’s ahead 61-57.
Purdue answered with a pair of free throws by Mason Gillis following an offensive rebound, but Matthew Lee hit two more huge foul shots for the Peacocks to make it 63-59 with 41 seconds remaining.
Eric Hunter Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the other end — the last of 10 straight errant attempts from the Boilermakers in the second half — but Gillis again was there for the putback to make it 63-61 with 24 seconds left.
Saint Peter’s then deftly broke Purdue’s press to run precious seconds off the clock before Banks was fouled and hit two more free throws with 15 seconds to play.
Ivey answered with a 3-pointer to pull Purdue within 65-64 with eight seconds left, but Edert hit a pair of free throws with 4.1 ticks remaining to end the scoring.
Purdue shot just 42.6% from the field (23 of 54) and was 5 of 21 from 3-point range. But the Boilermakers were really undone by 15 turnovers.
Ivey struggled throughout the night, shooting just 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with nine points and six turnovers in what likely will be the final game of his college career.
Sasha Stefanovic (11 points), Zach Edey (11) and Gillis (10) joined Williams in double figures for the Boilers.
Banks led Saint Peter’s with 14 points, Clarence Rupert added 11 and Edert finished with 10. The Peacocks were 19 of 21 at the free-throw line.
Purdue turned the ball over nine times in the first half but still managed to eke out a 33-29 lead at intermission.
Stefanovic was a big reason why, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scoring all of his points in the first 20 minutes. He finished 4 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Rupert scored the first seven points for Saint Peter’s and also did all of his scoring in the first half, but it was Jaylen Murray who drove the lane for a basket at the buzzer to cut the Peacocks’ deficit to four.
That was the start of a 10-0 run that gave Saint Peter’s a 37-33 lead on a basket by Drame with 15:43 remaining.
Purdue regained the lead with an 8-0 run. Williams scored six points in the stretch, capping it with 11:59 to play.
And the game remained tight the rest of the way.
Saint Peter’s succeeded in slowing the pace and in rattling Ivey. Hunter replaced the future NBA lottery pick for nearly the final four minutes of the first half and Ivey never found a rhythm.
The Peacocks will face either No. 4 seed UCLA or No. 9 seed North Carolina in Sunday’s East Region final for a trip to the Final Four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.