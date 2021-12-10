Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

AP file/James Kenney

D.T.: Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches a pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) during the second half Dec. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, died Thursday night at the age of 33. He would have turned 34 on Christmas.