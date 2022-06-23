For the second straight year, the Indiana Pacers selected a Pac-12 player in the first round of the NBA draft, taking talented, athletic Arizona swingman Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.
With its first single-digit draft pick since 1989, the Pacers turned to the 6-foot-6 Mathurin, who as a sophomore in 2021-22 averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.
Mathurin, who turned 20 on June 19, was born in Montreal and attended the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City two years before playing at Arizona. He recorded 14 games scoring at least 20 points last season, helping lead Arizona to a Sweet 16 appearance in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season.
“I was in the NBA for six seasons and he’s an NBA guy,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who faced Mathurin and Arizona in the Sweet 16. “He’s a first-day starter on an NBA team. He has everything you need. He can create a shot, tremendous defender. He’s got next-level acceleration and can really shoot.”
The Orlando Magic, which had the No. 1 overall pick, selected Duke’s Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-10 forward.
The Detroit Pistons took athletic Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth.
Mathurin worked out at the Pacers’ facility two weeks ago and is looking forward to helping Indiana’s youth movement as it reshapes its roster around point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
“Off the floor, I’m a pretty funny guy, great guy to be around,” Mathurin said. “I like doing a lot of fun stuff but mostly on the court, just winning. I feel like I’m a winner, a competitive guy.”
Mathurin showed marked improvement from his freshman to sophomore seasond at Arizona, increasing his scoring from 10.8 to 17.7 points per game.
“It was just me being a little more comfortable with the ball in my hands,” Mathurin said. “I was a really good shooter already my freshman year. Really having Tommy Lloyd putting me into a lot of ball screens got me comfortable, being able to make a lot of plays with the ball in my hands.”
Mathurin will join former Oregon guard and Pac-12 standout guard Chris Duarte, who was taken in the first round by the Pacers in the 2021 draft.
In other draft news, the Memphis Grizzlies traded up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 19 pick and used it to grab former Wake Forest and Indiana State standout Jake LaRavia, a 6-8, 235-pound forward.
LaRavia averaged 14.6 ppg on 55.9-percent shooting (38.4 percent from 3-point range and 77.7 percent from the free-throw line), 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks last season for Wake Forest.
LaRavia, a Lawrence Central High School graduate, played for ISU during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
The Grizzlies traded the Nos. 22 and 29 picks to Minnesota for that selection.
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) went second and third overall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
