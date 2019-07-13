When A.J. Reed stepped to the plate for the Chicago White Sox in the top of the second inning Friday night at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, he could have said hello to a fellow Terre Haute native squatting behind the plate.
Reed, recently called up by the White Sox after being claimed on waivers from the Houston Astros last week, and Josh Phegley, the Oakland Athletics’ regular catcher this season, are the first two Vigo County natives to play in the same Major League Baseball game in a very long time — perhaps ever.
Phegley, Indiana’s Mr. Baseball in 2006 after his career at Terre Haute North, and Reed, a finalist for the same award as a senior at Terre Haute South, have never been teammates, although both were members of Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion teams that advanced deep into postseason play. Phegley helped Post 346 to the Legion World Series, while Reed and his teammates came up just short of that achievement.
Each player contributed a hit and helped his team score a run during Oakland’s 5-1 win.
Reed, batting seventh in the Chicago order as the Sox’s designated hitter, flied to right to end the second inning; got a 106.2-mile-per-hour exit velocity on a deep drive to center that was caught in the fifth; and led off the seventh by lining sharply to center.
In the top of the ninth, with the Sox trailing 5-0, Eloy Jimenez led off with a walk and Reed followed with a single. That could have set up an interesting inning, but the next two Chicago batters were retired without getting the ball out of the infield and — after an RBI single by Leury Garcia — Reed was left stranded at third as the game ended.
Phegley batted in the same innings that Reed did for most of the game. He grounded out in the second and struck out in the fifth, but in the bottom of the seventh he hit a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Marcus Semien. Phegley also batted in the eighth and flied to center.
In other baseball:
• Pontotoc 4, Terre Haute 0 — At Tupelo, Miss., Wayne Newton Post 346 lost to another team from Mississippi on Saturday and fell to 18-7 for the season.
Although Saturday’s game was intended to be an elimination contest, Post 346 was given a chance to play again today because Pontotoc was unavailable for the semifinal round.
No other details were reported.
Tennis
• Mixed tourney — At Terre Haute South High School and Honey Creek Middle School, a total of 80 players participated Saturday in the 27th annual Children’s Museum Mixed Doubles Tournament.
Proceeds go to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
AA final — Anna Zimmerman-Mike Reynolds def. Hannah Rudolph-Grant Stamper 6-2, 6-0.
A final — Lily Yeagley-Rick Stamper def. Gwen Stewart-Alex McGuire 8-4.
B final — Emy Davis-Henry Davis def. Hannah Hughes-Shawn Hughes 8-6.
C final — Kim Sia-Steve Wilson def. Stacey Thacker-Divyesh Purohit 8-7 (7-5).
15-and-under final — Alaina Belmar-Gavin McCoy def. Kenley Shoults-Sam Truxal 8-0.
Elementary final — Jaci McClain-Evan Fellows def. Ellie Luken-Parker Childress 8-1.
Swimming
• ISU recruiting class announced — Indiana State has released its 2019 signing class for women’s swimming and diving, coach Josh Christensen announced Saturday.
“We’re really excited about this group and what they’ll be able to add to our program,” the coach said. “This is a large recruiting class that will give us some really solid depth across each of our training groups and events. A few of these student-athletes have the potential to come in and be some of the top athletes in Missouri Valley Conference. We also have some young women that we think are just going to take off in terms of development over the next few years.
“They are all great people who are excited about being part of the process of taking our program to the next level. We’re looking forward to getting them on campus and investing in their growth as people, students, and athletes.”
The Sycamore newcomers are Carmina Armstrong of Jasper; Molly Fogarty of Salmon Arms, B.C.; Margaret Gray of Toronto; Victoria Johns of Carmel, a member of four Indiana state championship teams; Marissa Kozel of Fort Wayne (Carroll); Kaimi Matsumoto of Wailuku, Hawaii; Britney Meienburg of Napoleon, Ohio; Madison Misko of Greenfield, Wis.; Sarah Moreau of Tours, France; Colleeon O’Connor of Yorkville, Ill.; Andrea Putrimas of Toronto; Rachel Sanqunetti of Cicero (Hamilton Heights); and Rhiannon Wozny of Charlotte, N.C.
Golf
• Research outing — At Idle Creek, the Nicaragua Research Network had its outing on Saturday.
Gross
56 — Brandon Robinson, Mike Robinson, Benjamin Goshen, Eric Trusler
58 — Jimmy Hagerty, Samantha Hagerty, Mike Baskerville Jr., Mike Baskerville
Net
67 — Dan Moreland, Lance Trusler, Steve McNabb, Mark McCollum
68 — Andrew Davis, Zach Kassis, Donnie Davis, Lucas Davis
Closest to pin — Kent Marshall (12), Baskerville (16)
Long drive — E.Trusler (4)
Long drive, seniors only — Baskerville (15)
