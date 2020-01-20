Norman "Bubby" Jones, a short-track dirt racing standout who competed in the 1977 Indianapolis 500, died Saturday. He was 78.
Jones, a native of Danville, Illinois, started 33rd and placed 21st in the No. 72 Bruce Cogle Ford Eagle/Offy owned by Bobby Hillin's Longhorn Racing team.
Dirt specialist Jones had limited asphalt experience before Hillin picked him to replace Jan Opperman in 1977 while Opperman recovered from injuries. But Jones bumped his way into the "500" starting field and ran as high as ninth before an engine valve problem ended his race.
Jones also made a second United States Auto Club National Championship start in 1978, finishing 27th at Pocono Raceway. He was unsuccessful in Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts in 1978 and 1981.
After giving up his job as a barber in a shop co-owned by Indy 500 veteran Larry Cannon to race full time in the early 1970s, Jones thrived on dirt tracks in sprint cars and midgets for nearly two decades.
The quiet, friendly Jones won many races in various series around the country before earning his first USAC victory in 1976, in a Silver Crown car. He also earned his first USAC Midget victory that year, winning the prestigious Turkey Night Grand Prix.
Those victories launched a streak of success for Jones in USAC competition in the late 1970s. He earned 20 of his 22 career USAC feature wins between 1977 and 1979. Jones enjoyed perhaps his strongest season in 1979, winning 11 USAC Sprint Car features and finishing second in the standings by 32 points to champion Greg Leffler.
Jones then moved to Southern California and reigned over the California Racing Association (CRA), winning that series' Sprint titles in 1983 and 1984.
After retiring as a driver, he stayed in the sport as one of the top crew chiefs in USAC Sprint Car racing during the 2000s, including working for Tony Stewart's team, among others. He also helped develop and promote Perris Auto Speedway in Southern California.
Jones was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1998.
Football
• Academic teams named — Spencer Pirtle, a linebacker from Sullivan, has been named to the Indianapolis Colts Academic All-State team, the Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced.
Academic all-staters listed by the IFCA include four Vigo County players: Landon Carre, Owen Findley and Jason Swarens of Terre Haute South and Josh Humphrey of Terre Haute North.
Others are Pirtle and Jackson Shake of Sullivan; valedictorian Nate Andrews, Cam Meyer and Isaac Wanninger of South Vermillion; Steven Thomas of Northview; Austin Petrillo and Josh Thurman of Parke Heritage; Trevor Dyer, Clayton Hauser, Luke Lannan, Dalton Smith and Dylan Smith of Linton; and Nick Sabin of Greencastle.
Girls basketball
• Cloverdale 51, Northview 48 — At Brazil, the Clovers prevailed in a matchup of two teams that came into the game with 7-12 records.
Cloverdale (8-12) will be at Parke Heritage tonight; Northview (7-13) won't have to wait long to get revenge, because they go to Cloverdale on Friday in a Western Indiana Conference crossover game.
• South Putnam 69, North Central 49 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Eagles prevailed in nonconference action, hiking their record to 15-4 going into a game at Brown County tonight.
North Central (12-6) meets Riverton Parke on Wednesday.
• Red Hill 42, Flora 41 — At Robinson, Ill., the Salukis prevailed in a consolation-bracket game of the Little Illini Conference Tournament and earned the right to meet Casey at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday in a consolation semifinal game.
• Miners up to third — Linton has moved up to third in the Class 2A poll.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Northwestern (6) 20-0 78 1
† 2. Crown Point (1) 21-0 72 2
† 3. Homestead (1) 17-1 63 3
† 4. Fishers 17-1 47 5
† 5. Lawrence North 20-1 45 4
† 6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-2 43 6
† 7. Penn 20-2 31 7
† 8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-1 16 8
† 9. Indpls N. Central 14-7 13 9
†(tie) Carmel 12-6 13 NR
Others receiving votes: West Lafayette Harrison, Martinsville, Columbus East, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage, Brownsburg, Chesterton.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Benton Central (9) 19-1 116 1
† 2. Salem (3) 16-2 109 2
† 3. NorthWood 19-2 89 5
† 4. Norwell 15-4 67 7
† 5. Evansville Memorial 15-3 58 3
† 6. Gibson Southern 15-3 45 4
† 7. Silver Creek 15-3 39 9
† 8. Winchester 18-3 31 8
† 9. Knox 20-0 26 T10
†(tie) Angola 17-2 26 T10
Others receiving votes: Greensburg, Heritage Christian, Washington, Woodlan, Brownstown, Danville, Vincennes Lincoln.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Triton Central (11) 18-0 119 1
† 2. University (1) 20-0 109 2
† 3. Linton-Stockton 15-4 88 3
† 4. Shenandoah 17-1 76 4
† 5. N. Judson 16-2 60 6
† 6. Vincennes Rivet 13-5 49 5
† 7. S. Knox 17-3 48 7
† 8. Monroe Central 13-4 24 10
† 9. Eastern (Pekin) 12-7 19 9
†10. Clinton Prairie 16-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, South Adams, Northeastern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westville, Covenant Christian, Lapel, Rensselaer Central, Seeger, Forest Park.
Class 1A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Loogootee (8) 17-1 98 1
† 2. Trinity Lutheran (1) 19-2 83 2
† 3. Morgan Twp. (1) 16-2 79 3
† 4. Lanesville 18-2 61 4
† 5. Oregon-Davis 15-3 54 6
† 6. Jac-Cen-Del 15-4 47 5
† 7. Pioneer 15-2 36 8
† 8. Tecumseh 12-5 29 7
† 9. Greenwood Christian 14-5 24 9
†10. Kouts 14-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley, Bethesda Christian, Orleans, Northfield, Union City, Tri.
