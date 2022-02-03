Mark Bennett: After decades of Bengals' struggles, Tony McGee glad to see old team in Super Bowl

A bit of celebration broke out in an Orlando neighborhood Sunday evening around 6:17 p.m.
A 31-yard field goal by Cincinnati placekicker Evan McPherson sailed through the uprights in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. McPherson’s kick gave the Bengals a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the American Football Conference championship game. It also gave Cincinnati’s National Football League franchise its first Super Bowl berth in 33 years.
More than 1,200 miles away inside his central Florida home, former Bengals tight end Tony McGee couldn’t contain his joy.
“You wouldn’t have wanted to be outside my house then,” McGee said Monday, with a laugh.
McGee played nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Bengals. He wore an orange and black jersey from 1993 until 2001, made the NFL All-Rookie team his first season and still ranks third among Cincinnati tight ends in receptions. But the team struggled in a bleak era, amassing a 45-99 cumulative record during McGee’s time as a Bengal. The club improved through the 21st century, but lost all seven of its playoff appearances and never reached the Super Bowl, as it had done in the 1981 and 1988 seasons.
Until now.
Long-suffering Cincy fans, and former players, are exuberant about Sunday’s AFC title and the upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in LA’s SoFi Stadium.
“When you’ve been the underdog for so long and been kicked around for so long, who doesn’t like to stick their chest out and kick a little ass,” McGee said.
Oddsmakers list the Bengals, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, as a 4.5-point underdog to the Rams, who finished 12-5 and won the NFC title. Their Super Bowl duel kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13. McGee will be in the stands watching.
“I’ll have my Bengals shirt on,” McGee said.
He wore No. 82 for Cincinnati and played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2002 and 2003 seasons, before retiring. This season, the Cowboys won a divisional title and made the NFC playoffs, raising McGee’s hopes for a Super Bowl clash between his two former teams, Cincinnati and Dallas. “I was going to have them sewn together — half of my Cowboys jersey and half of my Bengals jersey,” he said.
Alas, the Cowboys lost their opening wild-card-round playoff game to San Francisco. The Bengals never stopped, though, winning their AFC playoff games against the Raiders, Titans and Chiefs in succession to reach the Super Bowl. Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit versus Kansas City, a team that had played in the last two Super Bowls. By contrast, the Bengals finished last in the AFC North Division with a 4-11-1 record last season.
“Was I thinking about going to watch the Bengals in the Super Bowl [this season]?” McGee asked rhetorically. He wasn’t, but is pleasantly surprised.
“I’m just happy for the city and the organization,” he added. “That’s what they need.”
Youthful talent led Cincinnati’s rapid turnaround. Second-year head coach Zac Taylor, just 38 years old, ended the longest active postseason drought in pro sports by leading the Bengals to the playoffs. Their offense is fueled by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and his former LSU teammate, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase was born in 2000.
Burrow and Chase are among the NFL leaders in passing and receiving yards, respectively. The prolific performances by Burrow, Chase and 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon have helped offset the league-high 51 quarterback sacks given up by the Bengals. That penchant for yielding sacks concerned McGee as Cincinnati took on its playoff opponents.
“It was one of those things, when you look at the stats and all that, you say, ‘Are they going to win this?’” McGee said. “I think when you have guys like [Burrow and Chase], they make the difference. They overcompensate for what they don’t have.”
McGee had prolific seasons himself as a Bengal, along with being a forceful blocker at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds. He caught 55 passes for 754 yards in 1995 and ranked second among NFL tight ends in yards per catch at 13.7.
Nonetheless, Cincinnati won only seven games in ‘95. The club’s best season with McGee was 1996, when the Bengals finished third in their division at 8-8. Still, the team’s longtime followers remember the sure-handed receiver and blocker, a second-round NFL draft pick from Michigan.
“I still get lots of letters and pictures and cards from the fans,” McGee said.
He was among the “Bengals Legends” honored at halftime of a Cincinnati-Indianapolis game at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 29, 2017. The moment was part of the 50th anniversary of the club’s founding in 1967-68 as a franchise in the old American Football League. Among others honored that day was legendary offensive tackle Anthony Munoz — the only player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent his entire career as a Bengal.
“That was kind of cool to put your jersey on and go on the field and hear the crowd,” McGee said.
He’s now 50 and founder of HNM Global Logistics in Orlando. He founded the company — which handles shipping, imports, exports and brokerages — and was featured in Sports Illustrated and Fortune Magazine in 2015. “It’s all part of the supply chain,” McGee said of his firm.
Obviously, those two words — “supply chain” — have become ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic as shortages of goods continues worldwide. “If one port closes in China, that has a direct impact on our business,” McGee said.
He praised his staff of 30 employees at HNM’s 50,000-square-foot distribution center for deftly navigating the situation. They’ve adapted in a variety of ways, including implementing paperless, digital operations. HNM had a stellar year in 2021, he said.
“It’s really about looking for ways to turn [the adversity] into a positive,” McGee said.
A husband and father, McGee credits his Terre Haute upbringing and support from this community for his success. “Growing up in Terre Haute in a single-parent household in the Margaret Avenue housing projects, I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.
Except maybe the Bengals’ lack of a Super Bowl title. He’s glad to see Cincinnati fans able to raise their voices again, after such a long wait.
“Everybody’s talking about their ‘nation.’ Let’s hear the Bengals Nation — Who Dey,” McGee said, repeating the fans’ unique chant.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
