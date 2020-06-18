A multi-sport standout at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer High School in the mid-1950s, big Jerry Sturm took his football talents to the University of Illinois before turning pro in 1958, playing for two separate Canadian Football League teams over three seasons.

But in 1961, Sturm joined the Denver Broncos — then competing in the American Football League — and performed well enough during his six seasons as an offensive lineman to be named to the Broncos' Top 100 all-time team last year. Others on that prestigious list included Peyton Manning, John Elway and former Terre Haute South and Purdue wide receiver Mark Jackson.

Following stints with the New Orleans Saints (1967-70), Houston Oilers (1971) and Philadelphia Eagles (1972), Sturm retired as a player. After 15 seasons of butting heads in the trenches of professional football, including the NFL, he took a lot of hits.

Whether those hits contributed to the decline of his health over the past 14 years is subject to debate, but Sturm died early Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was 83.

"We noticed [the dementia] back in 2006," his son Brett Sturm told the Tribune-Star on Thursday. "We've been dealing with it for about 14 years. He's required 24-hour care the last eight years. We took away his car about 8-10 years ago as well.

"Then about 18 months ago, we put him into a memory care facility [in Littleton, Colo.], because it was really hard on my mom [Deb Sturm] whenever he would fall. Once he started falling [more often], that's when she knew she was having trouble picking him up because he was a large man."

During Jerry Sturm's playing days, he was listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.

Brett Sturm said he and his mother were by Jerry's side when he died in that same care facility Wednesday.

• • •

Jerry and Deb Sturm had been married for the past 43 years. While still playing football, Jerry and a business partner opened "The South" restaurant — which featured authentic Mexican and American food — in Englewood, Colo., in 1970. In the mid-1970s, he bought out that partner to assume full ownership. Last month, the restaurant celebrated its 50th year of existence.

"Customers loved him there," Brett Sturm emphasized. "They came in to see him all the time.

"Mom's been running the restaurant for the last 40-plus years, while dad's been the face of the restaurant. He was always one to welcome people at the front door to his table and have a beer with them."

Those friendly conversations became less frequent in the 2000s. Brett, a former San Diego State safety who was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, had dinner with his father after the award presentation.

"That's when we had our last real conversation," Brett Sturm recalled. "He told me how proud of me he was."

Brett said his father's brain, eyes and tissue have been donated to the Concussion Legacy Foundation lab at Boston University, which will test for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and brain trauma. The son added that Jerry once suffered a fractured skull while playing for the Saints and the NFL finally granted him full disability pay in 2015.

The 56-year-old Jackson, one of Elway's "Three Amigos" during the the late 1980s and early 1990s, first met Jerry Sturm after the dementia had kicked in. Still friends with Brett Sturm and a frequent diner at The South, Jackson doubts that Jerry realized they both played for the Broncos during their heydays.

"If I had to spend the last 10 years or so of my life sitting in a restaurant, not knowing what the heck is going on, I don't think that is very cool at all," said Jackson, now a Denver radio personality.

• • •

As a member of the Broncos, Sturm was named to the AFL All-Star Game after the 1964 and ’66 seasons. He played 84 of his 144 games for the Broncos.

In 1961, he even managed to get eight carries for 31 yards and two receptions while lined up as a fullback.

"He was The Fridge [William Perry of the 1980s Chicago Bears] before The Fridge," Jackson said with a chuckle.

Last year, Brett Sturm accepted the Broncos' Top 100 award for his father.

"He might have understood it when we told him about it [in advance]," Brett said, "but I don't even think he knew what football was for the last four or five years, to be honest."

Born Dec. 31, 1936, in English, Ind., Jerry Sturm was torn between football and basketball for his athletic future after graduating from Gerstmeyer.

"He had more [college] scholarship offers for basketball than for football," Brett Sturm insisted. "But he knew his passion was football at the time."

Horan & McConaty Funeral Service out of Denver is handling the Sturms' arrangements.

Brett said a celebration of life — titled "The Final Tee Time: A Celebration of Jerry Sturm" — will take place at the Columbine Country Club in Littleton at 10:09 a.m. MDT Monday. Brett mentioned that his father had become an avid golfer while still playing football, hence the unique starting time.

"It's going to be more of a social gathering than a service," Brett Sturm noted.

Regarding the eventual resumption of every-day life without the family patriarch, Brett admitted it will be difficult.

"It's sad to lose the big guy," he said, "but hopefully we can keep his legacy going through this restaurant."