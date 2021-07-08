When Terre Haute's Evan Austin swims in competitions, he's trying to post a fast time and win the event.
Other stuff doesn't matter until he hops out of the pool.
But the Paralympic standout who graduated from Terre Haute South High School in 2011 and Indiana State in 2019 earned a unique honor that he had not expected in the past.
Austin, 28, has been nominated for a 2021 ESPY Award in the category of "best athlete with a disability — male." The other nominees are Jesse Billauer, surfing; Keith Gabel, snowboarding; and Chris Nikic, triathlon.
The ESPY Awards, which stand for Excellence in Sports Yearly, are the centerpiece of ESPN‘s annual awards program. The majority of the awards, including the one that Austin was nominated for, are decided in part by an online fan vote. Winners will be announced during the annual awards show, starting at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, live on ABC. Then it will be rebroadcast several times on ESPN.
"The ESPY nomination is pretty crazy," Austin told the Tribune-Star. "I found out by accident honestly. I just randomly called my father [Eric] to check in and the first thing he said when he answered was, 'Hey son! Congratulations!' I had no idea what he was talking about because the team going to Tokyo hadn’t been officially announced yet. So I had to respond with, 'For what, Dad?' That’s when he told me that my older brother Adam had called him and told him that I was nominated. It was news to me."
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Austin is a soon-to-be three-time Paralympian who swims under the S7, SB6 and SM7 classifications. He was born with spastic paraplegia, which is a “rare inherited disorder that cause weakness and stiffness in the leg muscles,” according to the swimswam.com website.
The reigning S7 world champion in the men's 50-meter butterfly from 2019, Austin has qualified for the 2020 Paralympic Games in three events. The Games will take place from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5 in Tokyo.
During the U.S. Paralympic Trials on June 17-20 in Minneapolis, Austin won the men's 50 LC meter multi-class butterfly S5-S7 S7 (29.57 seconds); men's 400 LC multi-class freestyle S6-S11, S13 S7 (4:50.20) and men's 200 LC multi-class individual medley SM6-10,11,13-14 SM7 (2:40.19).
"I have been swimming well," he assessed. "We had a meet in Texas in April and I rested and shaved for that. I went best times in multiple events, which was very encouraging considering I hadn’t had the chance to race for over a year [because of COVID-19 restrictions].
"I’m also 28, so to still be going best times felt great. At trials, I knew — based on my performances in Texas — that I had set myself up to make the team regardless of what my times were. So I swam well, but not as well as the meet in April."
Austin acknowledged that he doesn't always compete in the same events, but the versatile athlete doesn't sound worried about familiarity.
"I have a few that I have swam before and a new race. My classification changed since Rio 2016, so with that change came some new opportunities in a new race. I’m excited to see what I can accomplish at this Games. I feel more confident than ever than I have put myself in a great position to bring home a medal."
Austin's previous best Paralympic Games finishes in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) were sixth and eighth respectively. Not surprisingly, he's hoping to come home with a higher placing this time.
Whether he does or doesn't, Austin hesitated to say if this will be his final attempt at the Paralympic Games.
"I can’t say how much longer I’m going to go," he said. "I am solely focused on what I am doing right now. My preparations for Tokyo are going well and I am only focused on the next couples of months."
Austin's coach, John Klinge, thinks he's ready for a solid performance in Tokyo.
"I have enjoyed his energy in and out of the water," Klinge said of Austin. "His enthusiasm for getting better and doing what he can to make [Team USA] better has had an unbelievably positive effect."
Turning to the inevitable COVID-19 subject and how athletes will be coming from all over the world — including countries who haven't addressed the virus vaccine issue as well as the United States has this year — Austin didn't want to say much about it.
"All I know is that I am working hard and I know everyone involved in the Games from all over the world are doing everything they can to make the Games happen while also keeping the athletes as safe as possible," he said.
