Danny Etling signs with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad in case the COVID-19 virus further affects their QBs.
Backup Drew Lock has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since contracting the virus last weekend.
As close contacts to Lock, starter Teddy Bridgwater and third-stringer Brett Rypien have been taking daily coronavirus tests. If they pass their tests again today, they’ll be active for the Broncos’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon.
If not, Etling, a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, would serve as the emergency quarterback. He’s a 2018 seventh-round pick out of LSU who has spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots and Falcons.
The Broncos have been dealing with COVID-19 issues for almost three weeks with six players and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur testing positive.
On Saturday, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
