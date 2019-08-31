Danny Etling cut by NFL's Falcons

Former Terre Haute South High School standout Danny Etling was among those cut by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, enabling the team to get down to its 53-player limit before the NFL regular season begins Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Etling was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round in 2018 after playing quarterback collegiately at Purdue and Louisiana State. He remained on the New England practice squad for the entire 2018 campaign but still received a Super Bowl ring for his efforts.
After beginning the 2019 preseason with the Patriots as a quarterback and then as a wide receiver, Etling was claimed on waivers by the Falcons on Aug. 14.
In the Falcons' preseason finale Thursday night, a 31-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Etling played the entire game at quarterback and finished 15 of 25 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown and rushed 10 times for 67 yards.
It appears veteran Matt Schaub will go into the season as Atlanta's primary back-up QB to longtime starter Matt Ryan.
