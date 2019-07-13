I’ve got to quit taking vacations during All-Star week.
I used to watch baseball’s midsummer classic religiously, because I had skin in the game. My uncle Charles would bet me a milkshake every year on its outcome and I always took the National League so I could root for Ernie Banks. Of course that meant my team also had Mays, Aaron, Clemente, Koufax, Drysdale, Spahn, Marichal . . . another reason I have never been skinny.
Now, however, my television attention span isn’t as great. A perfect night for me is at least two games, enabling me to switch back and forth and, with luck, never see a commercial. During All-Star week there’s only one game — in a three-day span. It took some very old “Law and Order” episodes to bridge the gaps in Tuesday night’s broadcast, and Monday and Wednesday depleted my stockpile of recorded shows very quickly (thanks to the current Jeopardy problem, one of the two things I’m angry about in this column; the other is coming later).
The most interesting thing I saw in Tuesday’s game was Aroldis Chapman using four straight sliders to strike out Max Muncy in the ninth inning, which tells me if Max sees another hittable fastball the rest of the season it can only be because of bad scouting.
• Speaking of bad scouting — A couple of weeks ago I was at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and somebody asked me about the annual July 4 Jung family reunion, which I have written about before.
JoJo is still not in softball shape — his trash talking hasn’t suffered, however — so I had considered not playing this year. I thought maybe Darcy could be my designated runner, but she bailed on me.
Then, however, came another milestone: I was the first player chosen (last would not have been unprecedented), which indicated my 15-year-old cousin had not been paying enough attention at previous games. “Well, we’re going to get killed,” I thought to myself bravely as I joined his team, and we did: 19-8, and probably not that close.
Thanks to my blue-haired cousin-in-law Drew running for me, though, I went 3 for 4.
Other summer notes:
• Kids these days — A Twitter picture of Torie Buchanan flexing with a huge smile on her face while wearing a gold medal around her neck alerted me to the fact that there’s been some wrestling going on this summer. Quite a bit, as it turns out.
The West Vigo sophomore-to-be was competing with the Bloomington Select girls team at the Disney Duels in AAU Scholastic competition, and came home with a Gold All-America award after going 10-0.
By the time she had finished, 29 boys were also in Orlando for their portion of the meet, a first-time trip organized by Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook that included 21 of his Braves, three Viking boys, three boys from Terre Haute North and one wrestler each from Sullivan and South Vermillion.
The boys were split into two teams, which is how the Wabash Valley had two Gold All-America wrestlers at the 220-pound weight class: Josh Howell of South and Kenton Williams of Sullivan.
South’s Allen Haire was Bronze All-American after finishing with an 8-2 record, and a group of Copper All-Americans with 7-3 records included Johnathan Otte and Seth Rohrbach of West Vigo, Moses Hamm and Nate Recknor of South and Sammy Saunders of North.
A good time was had by all, according to Cook and his coaching rivals (buddies?) Scott Rohrbach and Beau Pingleton.
“A really good trip and a really good experience,” said Pingleton.
“An awesome experience,” added Scott Rohrbach.
“Indiana was the most represented state down there,” said Cook, who also has a couple of wrestlers currently competing at Fargo, N.D.
• Also in Florida ... COA volleyball sent eight teams to national competition, finishing with a combined 49-38 record led by the fifth-place national finish by COA 18 Red.
The other national finishes were 34th for COA 12 Red, 35th for COA 18 White, 55th for COA 13 Red, 69th for COA 16 White, 75th for COA 14 Red, 122nd for COA 16 Red and 179th for COA 14 White.
“An incredible job by all the players and coaches,” Brian Payne said.
One more COA volleyball fact: all its senior players will be playing in college, Payne pointed out.
• Back in my day ... I’ve been informed that, in Vigo County at least, another high school football tradition has slipped away (for this year, at least).
The first “official” football practice day is Aug. 5. School starts, for Vigo County teachers, on Aug. 5 (students the next day, I believe).
Which means — drum roll, please — no 2-a-days!
Before we start labeling the 2019 players a bunch of softies, however, there was a reason for the quotation marks a couple of paragraphs back. These players have been practicing all summer, or perhaps all year is a better explanation. They are, or should be, in a lot better shape than the Lowell Red Devils of the mid-1960s were when they reported for 2-a-days on Aug. 15 (every year, a date we all had stamped indelibly in our brains).
I still remember riding to practice one morning with 281-pound defensive tackle Jim Rupar and riding home that afternoon with 263-pound defensive tackle Jim Rupar. And losing that much weight — water weight, mostly — meant he had to force down a disgusting number of salt tablets to replenish what had been sweated away.
Salt tablets — ask your grandfather — are one tradition missed by no one.
• Interesting concept — Now that the best part of the NBA season is pretty much over, I seem to have a new team to semi-follow.
The best part of NBA, for me anyway, is the player movement at the end of every season, before they have the thousands of exhibitions to confirm which star players have done the best job of enticing new teammates. But this year, as Tribune-Star photographer Austen Leake pointed out to me, there is a subtle twist.
I have never followed the Los Angeles Clippers, and I’m not terribly fond of Doc Rivers either. But now the Clips have the three best wing defenders in basketball — Paul George (very good), Kawhi Leonard (much better) and Patrick Beverly (the most annoying of all three to play against).
I may not watch many of their games, but Brad Miley or Shelby Mahurin might.
• It’s still there — I just looked in our 2,662-page office dictionary, and the word “lately” is still included. It’s not listed as archaic either.
I was checking because I’ve heard so many people in the last year or so (lately, in other words) — and truthfully, most of the ones I hear are Pat Hughes, Zach Zaidman and especially Ron Coomer — say “of late” instead. This is starting to make me scream at my radio (usually when I’m driving by myself, but not always). Occasionally I hear “as of late,” which threatens a nuclear option.
Why use two words — or, heaven forbid, three — when one perfectly good word will do. Are you trying to look pretentious and/or pompous, because it’s working if you are.
I’ll try to calm down now.
