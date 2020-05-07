Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.