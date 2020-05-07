Sept. 13 — Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 — Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 27 — N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 — Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 11 — Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 18 — Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 1 — Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 8 — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 12 — Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)
Nov. 22 — Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 — Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 6 — Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 13 — Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 — Houston at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 27 — Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 — Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
* NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.