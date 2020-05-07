Sept. 13 — Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 — Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 — N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 — Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 — Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 — Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 — Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 12 — Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon*)

Nov. 22 — Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 — Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 — Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 — Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 — Houston at Indianapolis, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 — Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 — Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change.

