Indiana State baseball begins its moment on the national stage Friday.
ISU and Terre Haute will play host to the start of the NCAA Division I tournament, the four-team regional round of the 64-team national event. Indiana State and visiting teams Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State begin play Friday in a round-robin, double-elimination regional at Bob Warn Field. The competition continues Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday.
Sycamore coach Mitch Hannahs told the Tribune-Star in the preseason that the barometer is how Indiana State performs on the national stage and to be the best squad in Indiana.
On Thursday, Hannahs said he’s been telling his crew to shed the mid-major label all year. The Sycamores (with a 42-15 overall record) are in the NCAA field of 64 as a No. 14 overall seed.
ISU, the top seed of the four regional teams, uncorks its first-ever regional on home turf at 1 p.m. Friday against fourth-seeded Wright State, champion of the Horizon League. The Raiders (39-21) are making their 10th NCAA tournament appearance, after blanking Oakland 14-0 in the Horizon League tournament finale.
“This team is not used to a lot of attention,” Hannahs said of his Sycamores. “I think to have a week of it, you got to be careful because you spend a lot of time doing interviews and a lot of time talking. You forget that there [are] still games to be played. I don’t know how some of the Power 5 football lifts. Gosh, the media they must go through and they still try to play a game.”
Per usual, the Sycamores will likely hand the Game 1 ball to junior Matt Jachec (7-3 and 3.90 earned-run average). His play on the mound galvanized this crew in the Missouri Valley Conference win or loss.
Jachec last played against Illinois-Chicago on May 24, which was nine days ago. He logged seven innings in the win to start the Missouri Valley Conference tourney.
The Raiders will roll out their ace, sophomore Sebastian Gongora (10-1). The former walk-on and 6-foot-5 lefty has a 2.99 ERA.
In the late game, the second seed in the regional, Iowa (42-14) faces North Carolina (35-22). The Hawkeyes will go with sophomore Marcus Morgan (4-2, 3.88 ERA). The athletic underclassman from Iowa City had chances to play college football and basketball.
The Hawkeyes used Morgan for the first two innings of their Big Ten championship bout, a loss to Maryland. He’ll have five days of rest. He threw four frames against Michigan on May 23.
North Carolina (35-22), which won its regional last year in Chapel Hill, is reloading at the No. 1 starting slot with Jake Knapp (5-3 and 4.79 ERA). The transfer from Walters State, a junior college in Tennessee, fell just shy of the championship game of the JUCO World Series, last year.
This balanced regional will put an emphasis on the opening game for the four teams. One miscue, or one pitch that gets misplaced in the strike zone, could sway a game.
With the temperature forecast in the high-80s and low-90s for most of this tournament, playing into extra innings could hinder ballclubs in a potential seven-game regional.
ISU and Iowa played 11 innings in the season opener, but the Sycamores haven’t been in an extended game since May 5 against Illinois, a string of 15 outings.
“The energy that this town is going to bring to the next few games is unmatched from what we’ve experienced so far this season,” sophomore Parker Stinson said. “I can only hope that it is going to give us a little pat on the butt.”
- ISU probable starter Game 1:
- Matt Jachec (7-3, 15 appearances, 3.90 ERA); Game 2: Connor Fenlong (9-2, 15, 3.24).
Iowa probable starter Game 1:
- Marcus Morgan (4-2, 16, 3.88) Game 2: Jack Whitlock (7-1, 17, 2.58).
North Carolina probable starter Game 1:
- Jake Knapp (5-3, 15, 4.79); Game 2: Max Carlson (4-2, 16, 5.97).
Wright State probable starter Game 1:
- Sebastian Gongora (10-1, 14, 2.99); Game 2: Jake Shirk (5-5, 15, 4.72).
Friday:
- 1 p.m. ISU vs. Wright State ESPN+, 105.5 WVIG, 90 degrees; 7 p.m., Iowa vs. UNC ESPN+, 88 degrees.
Saturday:
- Losers of the first two games play at noon, ESPN+, 88 degrees; Friday winners play at 6 p.m., ESPN+, 93 degrees.
Sunday:
- Game 5 winner of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4 at noon, ESPN+, 86 degrees; Game 6: 6 p.m., potential final game of regional, ESPN+, 91 degrees.
Monday: “If necessary” championship game, time, opponents and network TBD.
