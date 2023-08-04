From time to time, Cameron Henry would bellow while playing college basketball with the Indiana State Sycamores.
He bellowed loudly after blocking shots, diving on the hardwood for loose balls and sometimes after a dunk.
Last March inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Henry exclaimed several times as he nearly willed ISU to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
This summer, Henry had a wide range of emotions that mirrored his on-court animation.
“I had a rough summer,” Henry said. “It was pretty good. I had a lot of opportunities in the beginning. I had to pick up a job and work at a factory in Terre Haute just to get a little bit of extra money and stay working out.”
His first gig was a blue-collar job synonymous with Terre Haute. He worked shifts at Gartland Foundry — a gray ductile iron manufacturer. It was a start after finishing his playing days with the Sycamores.
Then, out of the blue, an incoming call had him boarding an aircraft the next day to travel to the Pacific Northwest to show his court talents to the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.
He listened to R&B music with peaceful tunes on the way to calm any anxiety that might creep in.
“I got the call from the Trail Blazers to come in for a predraft workout,” he said. “That was honestly a big surprise, because I didn’t think I had any NBA interest. That went pretty well. I thought I didn’t showcase my talents really well, because I just thought I wasn’t in [good] enough shape and just my mindset wasn’t ready.”
He landed at 1 a.m., and five hours later he was putting shots up in front of Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Henry said he had a lapse in concentration — mid-drill.
“He came in mid-workout, too,” Henry said. “I turned my head and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s Chauncey Billups. Am I really in the Portland Trail Blazers practice facility right now?’”
Henry approached the 2004 NBA Finals MVP, who was a member of the Detroit Pistons squad that bested the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant for a chat when the session wrapped up.
“After I asked him what’s a couple of things that I do well or I should work on or that I should keep doing,” Henry said. “And he just told me to keep being that dawg on the court. He said … which was surprising, that he’s seen a couple of the games and that he watched my film and stuff like that. He just said [to] keep doing the little things on the court. ‘Not everybody is going to be an NBA superstar, but everybody needs a glue guy,’ [Billups told him]. That really put my confidence up.
“My type of game is catching the eye of an NBA legend."
He called his dad first to share about his inaugural taste of the NBA.
After getting back to the Midwest, Henry had to wait just one week before his phone received a call from the Sacramento Kings for another workout in the Association.
He said seeing what the process consists of on his first West Coast endeavor stoked self-assurance and gave him a lay of the land.
“I just need to see things once, and I feel like with Portland it was just me getting my feet wet,” he said.
“I knew what a predraft workout looked like. I knew what they were expecting out of me. I think I shot the ball way better that day, just handled things way better.”
Henry, who was surprised when Portland first called, was now tilted to the other side of the scale, disappointed when the Kings didn’t call back.
“That’s business,” he said.
His cycle in the NBA this summer concluded with a third call from the Charlotte Hornets. This session was more of a practice regimen, Henry said. He was initially picked to be on the Hornets' NBA Summer League team.
He was introduced to plays and defense. By the end of the second practice on the second day, he was cut from the team.
This slim margin led to Henry missing out on being Las Vegas bound and in a sold-out Thomas & Mack Center at the NBA 2K24 Summer League against arguably the biggest incoming pro prospect in all sports — Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
“That’s one of my goals next summer, to make a Summer League team,” he said. “Be on an official Summer League roster and be in [Las] Vegas to play.”
After Charlotte fell through, Henry said his confidence was boosted even more and headed to nearby Virginia to see his family for a week or two.
Then came his final travel orders to conclude his alpha stage for making a living wage in basketball.
On Sunday, he will board the final flight to Germany to join the Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt, which plays in ProA, the second division of basketball in Deutschland, below the Basketball Bundesliga.
Henry spent the summer in the sky looking for a first-year landing spot. On his final one, he’ll be able to rest more comfortably. It's not his first rodeo in the pro basketball fray. He'll be overseas for close to nine months.
“It’s a business trip out there,” Henry said. “It’s time to get to work. You know, this is my job now.”
