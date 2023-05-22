Eight college baseball teams converge on Terre Haute this week for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Bob Warn Field, with host Indiana State as the favorite.

2023 MVC Baseball Championship Bracket for the 2023 MVC Baseball Championship at ISU's Bob Warn Field.

Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores finished the regular season with records of 38-14 overall and 24-3 in the MVC. Their six-game lead over second-place Missouri State in the final standings is the largest margin for a regular-season MVC champ since Wichita State's eight-game margin in 1998. ISU also won all eight of its conference series. And, the Sycamores have won 30 of their last 33 games.

The slate is clean now, though, going into this week's double-elimination postseason tournament, where an automatic berth in the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament is at stake for the MVC tourney winner. Still, the regular-season title did give the Sycamores the top seed in the conference tournament, giving them a bye in Tuesday's first round.

ISU opens its tourney run with a 4 p.m. game Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's 2:30 p.m. game between No. 6 seed UIC (27-23, 13-14) and No. 7 seed Belmont (25-31, 10-17). Also Tuesday, No. 5 Murray State (29-26, 14-13) plays No. 8 Valparaiso (20-25, 10-17) at 6 p.m.

Following Tuesday's games between the lower seeded teams, the top four seeds join the action Wednesday. Number 3 seed Southern Illinois (30-25, 15-12) plays No. 4 Evansville (33-22, 15-12) at 9 a.m. The losers of Tuesday's games meet at 12:30 p.m., followed by ISU vs. the UIC-Belmont winner at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Missouri State (31-21, 18-9) at 7:30 p.m.

The play continues with elimination and winners' bracket games Thursday at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Friday at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday's championship round games are at 2:30 p.m. and, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Missouri State is the defending tournament champ, having won last year's MVC Tournament on the Bears' home field in Springfield. Missouri State is the last MVC Tournament champion to win back-to-back titles, that coming in 1996 and '97. ISU also won back-to-back titles in 1983 and '84. The host teams have won 15 of 41 MVC Tournaments.

The host Sycamores have an overall record of 137-66 (a .674 winning percentage) at Bob Warn Field since 2010, according to ISU.

Though the tournament winner gets an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, another squad could make baseball's "big dance" via an at-large berth through the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee's selection process. The MVC has placed multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament 27 times since 1981, and in eight of the past 10 seasons, according to the conference.

Monday's release of the latest Division I college baseball national polls has Indiana State ranked 10th in the country, 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 25th in Baseball America.

This week's MVC Tournament games can be viewed through livestreaming on ESPN+ and live statistical updates are available online at gosycamores.com/sidearmstats/baseball/summary.

All-session ticket packages (with access to every game) cost $50 per adult; $22 per youth; and $40 for ISU season-ticketholders, faculty, staff and students. Adult single-session tickets cost $12 per adult and $5 for youths and students. Tickets are available online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/indianastate/buy.