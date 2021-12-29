The Missouri Valley Conference has revised its policy regarding forfeiture and the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
According to a league statement, in the event a Missouri Valley Conference institution determines that it is unable to compete in an MVC men’s or women’s basketball conference game, the contest may be considered a “no contest” following a review by the Conference office.
Conference games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible.
An institution will be required to play a conference basketball game if it has eight or more student-athletes and one or more countable coaches available.
In the event an institution does not meet the minimum threshold of player-coach availability and the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a "no contest." In the event an institution meets the minimum threshold of player-coach availability and elects not to play, the game will be considered a forfeit.
Notably, an institution may play if it fails to meet those minimum roster standards.
Ultimate responsibility and public-facing communication regarding decisions to compete, cancel, postpone or delay MVC contests shall rest with the conference office in collaboration with athletics administrators from the two competing institutions.
Previously, like many conferences, MVC teams that couldn't play due to COVID-19 cases would have had to forfeit their games and the contest would not be rescheduled. Most conferences that have had that policy have rescinded them in the wake of the Omicron variant and its ability to evade some vaccine protection as well as the waning effect of vaccines for those who are not boostered.
High schools
• Paris girls roll on — At Bloomington, Ill., Paris's girls basketball team continues its winning journey in the State Farm Classic as the Tigers defeated Sherrard 41-36 late Tuesday in a game at Bloomington High School.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Brimfield at 5:30 p.m. (CST) at Normal Community High School in the State Farm Classic Small School semifinal.
Paris is now 13-1 on the season.
Girls
• North Central Tournament — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds earned a pair of victories in their own tournament.
North Central edged Mount Vernon (Posey) 40-38 and defeated Orleans 42-33.
Jalyn Davidson had 20 points in the win over Mount Vernon. Davidson, Paloma Keller and Samantha Secrest shared the load with 10 each against Orleans.
In the other games, White River Valley defeated Hutsonville 54-21, Orleans beat Hutsonville 48-43 and WRV beat Mount Vernon 42-38.
The tournament concluded on Wednesday with a championship game at 6 p.m.
Boys
• Clay City Tournament — At Clay City, the host Eels, Fort Wayne North, Traders Point Christian and Martinsville all advanced in Tuesday's opening round of the Clay City Invitational.
Fort Wayne North defeated Benton Central 72-60, Traders Point won 56-43 over West Washington, Martinsville bested Riverton Parke 61-25 and Clay City knocked off North Vermillion 47-32.
The tournament resumed on Wednesday. The final round is Thursday with the 7th place game starting at 3 p.m. concluding with the championship at 8 p.m.
Wrestling
• South in third at first day of Classic — At Mooresville, Terre Haute South was in third place out of 24 teams after the first day of competition at the Mooresville Holiday Classic.
The following Braves are guaranteed of a medal in Tuesday's action: Coy Bender (132), Nate Lommock (145), Walker Forsythe (152), Jorge Franco (160), Collin Casad (170), Alex Rose (182), Kyle Kennedy (195) and Preston Sherman (heavyweight).
Terre Haute North and Northview, also in the field, did not report first-day results.
