Indiana State's men's basketball schedules were finalized Tuesday.
The opponents are never a surprise with a round robin format, but there are wrinkles that are different this time around.
The Missouri Valley Conference has elected to play one conference game before the traditional start of conference play just before New Year's Day.
In ISU's case, that game will be on Dec. 1 at NCAA Sweet 16 team Loyola. That road game adds to a road-heavy November and December that includes nine games away from Hulman Center.
The Loyola game falls between a Nov. 27 trip to Ball State and a Dec. 4 home game against Miami of Ohio.
The pre-Christmas MVC game is not unprecedented. The MVC has tinkered with pre-Christmas MVC games at various stages. ISU most recently played one on Dec. 16, 2006 at Missouri State.
The benefit of the early road game is that ISU will have one less road trip once traditional conference play begins on Jan. 2.
ISU's first two MVC games are at home - Bradley on Jan. 2 and Evansville on Jan. 5. A two-game swing to the MVC Iowa schools follows.
ISU then plays three of four at home - Loyola (Jan. 15), Valparaiso (Jan. 22) and Missouri State (Jan. 25). Sandwiched in-between is a road trip to Southern Illinois on Jan. 19.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 9, ISU plays three of four away from home, with a Feb. 2 home game against Drake fitted in.
ISU finishes with three of five at home, starting with Illinois State on Feb. 12, the last MVC team the Sycamores will see first. Southern Illinois comes to Hulman Center on Feb. 19 and the final home contest is against Northern Iowa on Feb. 23.
The Sycamores will start a new era with Josh Schertz in charge of the program, the first new leader ISU has had since the 2010-11 season.
Eight of ISU's players are newcomers, though important veterans Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese and Julian Larry return as well as Kailex Stephens, who missed the 2020-21 season with an Achilles injury.
The women's schedule has not yet been announced.
