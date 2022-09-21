MVC NOTES: New schools happy to be in new league

Belmont, Murray State and Illinois-Chicago's men's basketball personnel were introduced to the wider Missouri Valley Conference media for the first time at Media Day on Tuesday.
Naturally, all expressed their happiness with being part of a new league, but all three of them come from different places in their development as basketball programs.
Belmont has been a consistent winner in both the Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley Conferences. The Bruins are the classic program with big potential. Even so, the MVC is buying somewhat low and hoping for something higher in the end.
Belmont has to prove it can win at this level.
"I think the biggest difference is that the competitive balance from game one to 20 in the league is much more significant than anything we've experienced in the OVC or ASUN prior to that. It's a much tougher challenge. The culture of winning is very important, we should hang our hat on that, but it doesn't mean just because we put on a Belmont jersey, we're going to win wherever we go," Belmont coach Casey Alexander said.
Illinois-Chicago, on the other hand, has struggled in the last two decades. Their location, in the Midwest's largest city with the largest group of MVC alums, no doubt super-fueled their entry into the MVC.
UIC comes from the Horizon League, where the MVC grabbed its previous two entrants, Loyola and Valparaiso. However, times have changed and the college landscape has dramatically shifted since both of those schools were added. Is there anything UIC can learn regardless?
"I think the main thing, when you look at Coach [Porter] Moser's experience [at Loyola] is to be you. We're going to be UIC and we're going to build this our way and stay diligent with the process. You find your niche and you do it that way," UIC coach Luke Yaklich said.
Then there's Murray State. The Racers have reached the status of being a national-level program. Ja Morant and Cam Payne are well-known NBA stars. The Racers don't speak in how many 20-win seasons they've had, but in terms of 30-win campaigns.
Though the Racers (31-3 in 2022) have the immediate issue of an almost entirely new roster, their traditional success speaks for itself. So the question might be less about whether Murray is ready for the MVC, but is the MVC ready for a program that thinks big straight out of the box?
"You've got elite coaches in this league that have won tournament games," Murray State coach Steve Prohm said. "We've probably played over half the league at one point and time. We should and we will have won of the best atmospheres in the conference. When we're good, it's as tough a ticket and good an atmosphere in the league."
• Schertz reflects on recruiting niche — Recruiting, and how coaches deal with the transfer portal and NIL, was a big topic at Media Day. Several coaches were asked about how they cope with it.
Schertz was asked about his predilection to seek Division II players. Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson, Trent Gibson, Cade McKnight and Masen Miller all come to ISU directly from Division II. Courvoisier McCauley also played at the D-II level.
"I think Indiana State in general, we're probably not go and get Power Five transfers, we can't do it the way Missouri State has done it, and we're not going to get five-star high school guys," Schertz said.
"I think, for us, it's low maintenance guys, high school guys and transfers. The market inefficiencies are what they are so we have to figure out how we can be successful? If we try to do it the way Belmont or Illinois State do it, we're not going to have the same level of success trying to replicate that," Schertz said.
"D-II guys tend to be low maintenance guys. I think there's a market inefficiency in terms of recruiting. I think me being at the level for 13 years, not all D-II's are created equal," Schertz said. "Masen Miller is a good example. He's going to shock some people. He's right with Julian Larry as our best perimeter defender and he made 98 threes last year. He's a guy who could be in our rotation. And we have to have continuity to sustain the system."
• UNI awaits word on Phyfe — The sobering news of the day came from Northern Iowa. Center Austin Phyfe remains out due to non-basketball-related health issues and a diagnosis of his condition is expected soon to see if he can continue playing.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson said that the team is awaiting word on whether Phyfe can play this season.
"He is long overdue for some good news. Last year, he had COVID. We got through all of that and he felt great in the spring. He was going in the weight room and doing great," Jacobson said.
"Then in June he wasn't feeling very good and we weren't quite sure what it was. His girlfriend took him in [to the doctor] and he had blood clots in his lungs. It was separate from what was going on during the [previous season]," Jacobson continued.
Jacobson said Phyfe had successful surgery in the summer, but that Phyfe's condition was serious. Phyfe was recovering, but then got COVID-19 again, and that set back his timetable to be tested for a return.
Jacobson said Phyfe's status will likely be known in early October.
"When I say he's due for some good news? He's due for good news, apart from the fact he's a good guy," Jacobson said.
• Jackson talks media deal — The MVC's media deal with ESPN, and by extension, CBS, ends after the 2023-24 season.
With a new 12-team league, as well as retaining the Chicago market and gaining the Nashville one, MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson is hoping the league is putting itself in an advantageous position when it comes time to negotiate its next deal.
"I don't think there's any question when our Board of Trust decided made a decision about who we were going to admit into the league, we were taking those things into account. We want to put ourselves in the best position to negotiate our MMR, our Multi-Media Rights agreement in the right vein," Jackson said.
"I think we've done that. We were able to re-establish ourselves in Chicago, especially at a state institution, with the breadth that Illinois-Chicago has, is important," Jackson continued.
"Being able to attach ourselves to a fanbase like Murray. And being able to get into Nashville, one of the most thriving markets in the country right now, those all augment our conversation, our arguments and our discussion points when we talk about the true value of the Missouri Valley Conference going forward," Jackson said.
The media rights world has changed drastically since the MVC negotiated its current deal with ESPN in 2015. At that time, the MVC was one of the first conferences to agree to a deal that featured webstreaming via the ESPN3 and ESPN+ streaming avenues.
Now, with a significant amount of viewers having cut the cord to buy streaming services of their choice, the landscape has changed greatly when it comes to what parties are vying for media rights, what the media rights entail, and what money might or might not be involved.
"We are talking about it. Fifteen years ago. It was all linear. You were looking for how many linear spots can you got? How much will it cost?" Jackson said. "I think what you're seeing now, regardless of where your conference is at, is that the sweet spot is somewhere between what you're doing linear and what you're doing from a digital vantage point."
Jackson said an outside agency (Wasserman Media Group) has been hired to assist the MVC with media rights negotiations.
"It's so important. We want to make sure we're getting our true value. We have a unique product, unique environment and a unique footprint. We want to make sure by getting that true value that we're doing best by our student-athletes," Jackson said.
