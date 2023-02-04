If Indiana State’s fourth straight loss at Murray State nearly two weeks ago was close to rock bottom, then Saturday’s 99-56 shellacking of the Racers was a colossal step toward making amends.
“Every loss sucks, so they are all rock bottom,” second-year ISU men's basketball coach Josh Schertz said.
“It’s winning or misery at this stage. We felt like leaving Murray … that Murray State is a really good team and any team if you let them do what they do best … we got pummeled in transition there. [We] gave up 19 points in [transition]. We gave up 14 offensive rebounds.”
ISU righted the ship in both facets. The Racers’ offensive boards were down by nine Saturday and the Racers (13-11, 8-6 Missouri Valley Conference) didn’t score on the break.
The victory was the Sycamores’ (16-9, 9-5) second in the past seven matchups against the top eight teams in the league battling for playoff seeding and a third straight win.
Schertz said sophomore Julian Larry’s defensive prowess on sophomore Brian Moore was a coaching tweak that changed the complexion of this meeting.
Moore scored 19 points in the previous tilt while shooting seven free throws. He scored just nine at Hulman Center and didn’t get to the charity stripe.
The Trees erupted for 19 triples, a program-record, on 50% shooting for a second straight game. With 14 treys in the closing half, the Sycamores adamantly killed off a second straight game this week.
But Saturday took it to the extreme in a 43-point win that broke the school mark — six Sycamores stroked multiple triples.
Midway through the second half, it was a 20-point game on the strength of cohesion among the Sycamores starters. The unit played with self-belief and chemistry that hadn’t been on display the past month.
“I would say for the whole team, just really swinging the ball, playing through our triggers guys, [senior Cameron Henry] and [freshman Robbie Avila],” Larry said.
“They got us those a lot of those open shots and then we got them in a blender. That’s what helped me and the others get open drives. I think for me, just being under more control because when I went down there — I wouldn’t say I was out of control — but there were a lot of times when I was running into charges or running through the baseline to the first row.”
The starters were equally as dangerous as triple threats with the basketball and all five nearly got into double-figure scoring, while accounting for 75% of the points.
The fatal blow unraveled with 12:07 left, Henry buried a 3, Avila hit one and senior Courvoisier McCauley drilled back-to-back 3s. These four buckets from deep in nearly a minute and a half sent the Racers spiraling at 71-42.
McCauley went 5 for 10 from deep for 23 points and sophomore reserves Jayson Kent and Masen Miller stroked it late, with five combined 3-pointers.
“Voss is going to hit ‘em,” Avila said. “It was a “Voss” day today. Everybody got in [on it]. Masen, [senior Cooper Neese], Jayson Kent. I love it. It makes it easier when they are hitting shots.”
Larry was the linchpin for the offensive outburst.
He had 16 combined assists this week and set his career high twice, including nine against Murray State, plus scored 11 points and kept the defense honest by wisely choosing when to keep his dribble alive on the baseline.
“He looked like a first-team all-Missouri [Valley Conference] player today,” Schertz said.
The Sycamores will host Valparaiso at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“This was our best, we couldn’t play any better than we did tonight,” Schertz said. “I don’t think Murray State certainly played [its] best because we are not 40 points better than Murray State at any stretch, but I think it does give our guys a belief. That’s what games like today do. You are trying to create belief.”
• Note — Indiana State honored its 2022 Hall of Fame Class with its induction this weekend. The likes of Amy Cohee (track and field), Mike Blackwell (football) and Lauren Podolski (soccer) were present at Hulman Center for the game.
The late Royce Waltman (men’s basketball) and Jake Odum (men's basketball), now a coach at Coffeyville Community College, also were part of the class.
