Missouri Valley Conference Media Day is an annual rite and it’s typically one that follows a familiar pattern.
Coaches and players find out where they were picked in the preseason poll and which individual players received conference honors. The players are lauded and the picks are generally dismissed as media noise — even though the coaches have the same percentage of input into the poll as the media does.
That’s the usual, but Thursday’s Media Day was a long ways away from usual.
First? Media Day took place via Zoom meeting instead of the usual in-person soiree in St. Louis, but that was the least of the differences.
The preseason poll was barely acknowledged. Instead, topics turned to COVID-19, testing, how to keep players healthy, new eligibility rules and how to have a season at all.
College basketball and the MVC will certainly try to come close to having as normal a season as is possible — the sport and college athletics’ survival as we know it likely depends on it.
Welcome to college basketball in the age of COVID-19.
“We know we have a tough road ahead of us, but we’re going to stay positive. We’re going to try to be leaders in the community and lead by example. We know we’re going to have to deal with adversity. We’re going to deal with it in the best way we can and hopefully it unifies our team,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said.
As far as Indiana State is concerned, the usual things that are newsworthy on Media Day were positive things. The Sycamores were tabbed to finish fourth, their best placing in the preseason poll since 2014 and a compliment to the improvement made during the 2019-20 season.
In addition, senior Tyreke Key was named to the All-MVC preseason first team. Sophomore Jake LaRavia made the second team. Lansing also said the Sycamores’ schedule is nearing completion. He would not divulge specific details, but an announcement is expected as soon as contracts are sorted out.
However, Lansing was also asked about the myriad challenges that college basketball faces in completing a season. One of them has been the normally simple task of getting the team together.
“We had a great five weeks in the summer. We’re a little beat up. We have a couple of injuries here and there. We’ve not had one time where we’ve had all of our guys together. We’re making due and I’m proud of how the guys have handled it,” Lansing said.
Lansing stressed that he maintains confidence in his group because of their work ethic.
“This group works on its own a lot. They live in the gym constantly, working on their games, so it’s been an outstanding group to be around,” Lansing said.
Chief among them is COVID-19 testing. One of the under-pinning principles that allow college basketball leadership to think a season is viable is access to cheaper testing that has a quicker turnaround than the tests that have been used to this point.
With six weeks until the season begins, Lansing was asked what his confidence was in the testing.
“I’ve been going by what I’ve been told by administration, our athletic trainers and our doctors. I think we’re pretty cutting edge because of the professionals we have with us,” Lansing said.
There’s also the fear-and-loathing of COVID-19. Even minor symptoms that may not lead to anything have to be monitored.
“I worry everyday. We’ve had a couple of guys start to get a cold. Or we’ve had guys fatigued. We had a guy with a stomach ache one day, and boom, we pulled him out. It’s day-to-day that you deal with this stuff. We talk about it daily with everyone and we leave it to the professionals,” Lansing said.
Another issue is the NCAA edict that has stated that if a team has a positive COVID-19 case, athletes that are affected, and that must quarantine due to exposure, will have to sit out for 14 days, including no practice time during the two-week layoff. Any team that has a positive case will likely see its season derailed as not only would it lose competitive games, but it would also take time for a team to get back to competitive fitness.
“We’re testing once a week right now, but we’ll start testing three times a week. My concern is that the NCAA recommendation is we’re out for 14 days. That’s going to pose a lot of problems. If I’m out two weeks, I can’t practice, then all of the sudden we’re further behind than our opponent. We have to be 100 percent negative and so does our opponent. It’s going to be hard and difficult,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said.
Within the MVC, there are different challenges at different schools. Loyola is one unique case. Based inside Chicago’s city limits, Loyola is subject to Chicago’s own COVID-19 regulations. If the season were to start today? Loyola would be able to play very few conference games as Chicago has required a 14-day quarantine for those who visits high-case COVID states like Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.
“We’re constantly talking about the sacrifices we have to make to stay within our bubble. We can control masking up, social distancing and not putting ourselves into a position you see other campuses putting themselves into. It’s constant mindfulness. Other than that? There’s so many things out of our control,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said.
Other schools are grappling with different local regulations. At Missouri State, they are planning on having as many as 6,000 fans at JQH Arena for games. ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales told the Tribune-Star recently that the current capacity limit for Hulman Center will be 25%. Illinois schools will likely have no fans at all at games — Bradley is considering playing home games at its on-campus Renaissance Center instead of its typical home at Carver Arena, a downtown Peoria facility.
All of the above, as well as other related issues like scheduling, have created major headaches for everyone trying to navigate the situation. So how do coaches try to control the uncontrollable?
“We don’t talk about COVID. We don’t talk about current events. We just talk about practice and we just try to get better. If [Missouri State’s] players want to talk about those things? We do it outside our allotted time,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said.
Some semblance of normalcy will return to the local scene on Friday as ISU will conduct its first official practice. The ISU women’s basketball team has already started practicing.
