No one knows whether there will be a normal basketball season or not, but one sign of possible normal came Tuesday when the Missouri Valley Conference schedules were released for both the Indiana State men's and women's basketball teams.
The schedule had been delayed until the NCAA Division I Council determined the season start date. The Council approved a Nov. 25 start date last Wednesday, allowing all conference to proceed with their plans.
As things currently stand, the Missouri Valley Conference is intending to have it usual round-robin home-and-away slate for both men's and women's basketball.
In the case of men's basketball, it will open MVC play on Dec. 30 at home against Valparaiso. This will be the fourth men's game played in the newly-renovated Hulman Center.
The men's conference schedule features four of the first six games and five of the first eight games at home, including visits by conference champion Northern Iowa and runner-up Loyola.
Conversely, the back of the slate is tough. Three of the final four conference games are on the road — including trips to Missouri State, Loyola and Valparaiso, all of whom harbor hopes of MVC contention.
The ISU men have already announced a portion of their nonconference schedule. The season will begin at the Gulf Coast Showcase at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. The first home game (at present) is on Dec. 9 as Wyoming visits. ISU is hoping to add at least two more games to its schedule.
The MVC women's schedule works differently with weekend trips to regional opponents. ISU — playing in Vicki Hall's third year as coach — will open with three home games — Southern Illinois on New Year's Day, Missouri State and Evansville.
Counting the weekend visit from Loyola and Valparaiso on Jan. 22-24, the women play five of their first MVC games at home. The season concludes on March 6 at Southern Illinois.
The ISU women have not yet announced any nonconference games.
The planned schedule will be contingent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any advances in testing or excess to a possible vaccine. Experts worry about the confluence of cold and flu season with COVID-19, which has caused basketball brass to craft alternative plans.
Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin told the Tribune-Star last week that neutral site bubbles are still a possibility for nonconference games, and if the pandemic creates further issues by January, the possibility of conference-only bubbles have been floated too.
ISU men's schedule (tentative)
Nov.25-27=Gulf Coast Showcase at Florida Gulf Coast (opponents TBA)
Dec. 2=at Dayton
Dec. 9=Wyoming
Dec. 19=Ball State
Dec. 22=Southeast Missouri State
Dec. 30=Valparaiso
Jan. 2=at Drake
Jan. 6=Southern Illinois
Jan. 9=at Illinois State
Jan. 13= Northern Iowa
Jan. 16=Drake
Jan. 19=at Evansville
Jan. 23=Loyola
Jan. 26=at Bradley
Jan. 31=Missouri State
Feb. 3=at Northern Iowa
Feb. 6=at Southern Illinois
Feb. 9=Bradley
Feb. 13=Evansville
Feb. 17=at Missouri State
Feb. 20=at Loyola
Feb. 23=Illinois State
Feb. 27=at Valparaiso
March 4-7=MVC Tournament at St. Louis
ISU women's conference schedule
(Nonconference dates TBA)
Jan. 1=Southern Illinois
Jan. 3=Missouri State
Jan. 8=Evansville
Jan. 15=at Bradley
Jan. 17=at Illinois State
Jan. 22=Loyola
Jan. 24=Valparaiso
Jan. 29=at Northern Iowa
Jan. 31=at Drake
Feb. 5=at Evansville
Feb. 12=Illinois State
Feb. 14=Bradley
Feb. 18=at Valparaiso
Feb. 20=at Loyola
Feb. 26=Drake
Feb. 28=Northern Iowa
March 4=at Missouri State
March 6=at Southern Illinois
March 11-14=MVC Tournament at Moline, Ill.
