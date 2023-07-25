In July 2021, Jeff Jackson stepped into a job — commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference — that his predecessor Doug Elgin held for 33 years.
Now, a bit of longevity appears ahead for Jackson himself, in that role.
The MVC Board of Directors has voted to reward MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson with a five-year contract that extends through June 30, 2028, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Jackson's tenure as the league's 10th Commissioner began July 1, 2021.
“We are happy and excited to have Jeff with us for another five years," Valparaiso President and MVC board chair Jose' Padilla said in a MVC news release. "He's already demonstrated game-changing leadership in only his first two years. We anticipate seeing more of that as he cements the MVC presence and prestige as one of the nation's top athletic conferences."
Indiana State has been a member of the MVC since 1976.
In Jackson's first year, the MVC added three members — Belmont, UIC, and Murray State — expanding the Conference to 12 members for the first time in the MVC's 117-year history. At no other time had the MVC added more than two institutions in a calendar year.
In addition to conference expansion, Jackson spearheaded the inception of conference guidance on NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), expanded the league's linear television package, enhanced student-athlete experience at MVC championships with new initiatives, introduced student-athlete involvement in the league meeting structure, revamped the conference constitution, and with his guidance, the MVC also established a Sports Medicine Committee, according to the MVC news release.
