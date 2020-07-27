The Missouri Valley Conference announced on Monday that it is delaying the start of its fall sports and that when fall sports do start? They will only play a conference schedule in certain sports.
The decision for fall sports, made by the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council, does not affect football. The MVC and the Missouri Valley Football Conference are technically separate entities and can make separate decisions on those sports.
The MVFC announced that it's games are still on.
"The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes," said the MVFC in a press release.
"The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances," the statement continued.
The MVC will delay competition in all fall sports until Sept. 18. Once play resumes, MVC schools will play conference-only games in volleyball and soccer.
Cross country, golf and tennis will also delay their starts until Sept. 18. Those sports don't play strict conference schedules and their ability to compete against non-conference competitors will be determined by the lay of the land in the other conferences and the state of COVID-19.
Fall sports cannot practice until Aug. 17.
The MVC said the its fall tournaments are not impacted by this decision. It also noted that winter and spring sports are still on their usual schedules at this time.
