In the wake of growing concern about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Valley Conference has canceled the women's basketball tournament and suspended all spring sports until March 30.
The MVC made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. The women's tournament was to start later in the afternoon with Indiana State playing Loyola in the play-in round of the tournament.
"The main priority of the Conference continues to be the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans. The league and its institutions will continue to work closely with local governments and health departments in monitoring the COVID-19 situation internationally and domestically," the conference said in a statement.
The suspension of spring sports puts ISU's baseball and softball seasons on-hold. Both were to host their first home series this weekend. ISU baseball was to host Michigan State. ISU softball was to play its first MVC series against Drake.
