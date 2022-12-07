Rose-Hulman reclaimed the John Mutchner Cup for the 10th consecutive year with a 77-65 victory at Earlham College in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Wednesday night.
Rose and Earlham vie for the Cup one time per year, with the Quakers hosting the game on a rotation this season. The Cup is named in honor of the 25-year men's basketball head coach and athletic director who was also a standout student-athlete at Earlham. John Mutchner Court inside Hulbert Arena also is named in his honor.
Terry Hicks and Kobe Stoudemire led the Engineers with career-high scoring performances. Hicks scored 21 points, going 5 for 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Stoudemire added 15 points on 3-for-3 marksmanship from 3-point range.
Miles McGowen contributed 13 points and tied Hicks with a game-high nine rebounds. Bradley Harden also reached double figures with 10 points and five assists and Willie Bowman also scored nine points off the bench for the Engineers.
Jaden Terry led all scorers wth 29 points for Earlham. Tommy Makabu added 12 points and James Holder also reached double figures with 10 points for the home team.
Rose-Hulman turned an eight-point halftime lead into control of the contest with a 15-2 run that turned into a 47-43 edge into a 62-45 advantage with 10:53 remaining. Harden capped the run with a 3-pointer and also scored a layup during the spurt.
The Engineers outrebounded Earlham 33-29 and committed just 10 turnovers,
Rose (5-3) increased its winning streak and its HCAC mark to 2-0. Earlham dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 respectively.
Coach Nick Sales' Engineers will travel to Mount St. Joseph for another conference matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday.
