Indiana State pitchers gave up four home runs to visiting Murray State on Friday night at Bob Warn Field, enabling the visiting Racers to take a 12-5 win in Missouri Valley Conference baseball.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Sycamores, now 33-14 overall and 19-3 in the MVC, while Murray State is 27-23 and 12-10. The two teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday — ISU’s Senior Day — to complete the series.
Missouri State won Friday at Southern Illinois, pulling the second-place Bears a game closer to the Sycamores in the conference standings.
ISU completes regular-season play at MSU next weekend.
ISU ace Matt Jachec pitched a scoreless first inning, but the Racers scored in six of the next seven frames.
Parker Stinson tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer, but the visitors hit a pair of solo homers in the top of the third to take the lead for good. Murray State also scored two in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth (two more homers in that inning) and twice in the eighth.
Josue Urdaneta was 2 for 4 with a triple and Adam Pottinger was 2 for 5 for Indiana State, which got within 5-2 in the fourth and 7-4 in the fifth before scoring one final run in the bottom of the ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.