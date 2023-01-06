After the Indiana State baseball team completes a season-opening road trip through multiple states, the Sycamores are scheduled to play their home opener series against Michigan State on March 17 through 19 at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.
ISU announced its schedule for the 2023 college baseball season on Friday morning.
The full schedule features a 19-game home slate at Bob Warn Field highlighted by a three-game series against Michigan State on March 17-19. The road schedule features weekend series at Kentucky and Memphis, as well as midweek contests at Vanderbilt, Miami (Fla.), Purdue, Florida Gulf Coast, Indiana, and Illinois.
The Sycamores will also play a full 27-game Missouri Valley schedule this season as newcomers UIC, Belmont, and Murray State join the conference for 2023 play.
Also, Bob Warn Field will be the site of the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championships on May 23-27.
“We’ve put together another competitive schedule that will challenge our team,” said Sycamores coach Mitch Hannahs. “This team is ready to get back on the field. This schedule will provide us the opportunity to play quality competition with the goal of returning to the postseason.”
The Sycamores open up the 2023 season at the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla. ISU will take on Iowa in the season-opener on February 17, before playing Quinnipiac on February 18 to close out the opening weekend.
From there, ISU will tour the Sunshine State with midweek games at Florida Gulf Coast (Feb. 21) and at Miami (Feb. 22), before returning to Port Charlotte for a weekend three-game series against Northeastern on February 25-26.
The season-opening road trip continues through March 3-14 as Indiana State travels to Lexington, Ky. for a three-game series against Kentucky (March 3-5) at Kroger Field. ISU continues the road swing at SEMO on March 7-8, before traveling to Memphis for a weekend series on March 10-12. The Sycamores wrap up the trek on March 14 at Illinois.
ISU’s home opener is set for March 17-19 as the Sycamores welcome Michigan State to Bob Warn Field. The series was originally scheduled for 2020 but was rescheduled after the season was canceled due to COVID.
An in-state road trip to Indiana (March 21) leads into the start of Missouri Valley play as the Sycamores open the conference schedule at home against Valparaiso (March 24-26). ISU continues at home with a Tuesday night game against Purdue on March 28.
The Sycamores make their first conference road trip to Valley newcomer UIC on March 31-April 2, before returning to Bob Warn Field for a midweek return trip by Indiana (March 4). ISU remains at home on April 7-9 with a three-game conference weekend against Illinois State.
A five-game road trip starts on April 11 as Indiana State makes the trip to West Lafayette, Ind. and Purdue University for a Tuesday night game against the Boilermakers. The road trip continues in Nashville, Tenn. as ISU travels for a weekend series at Belmont (April 14-16), before staying to take on Vanderbilt on April 18.
The Sycamores return home to host Southern Illinois in a three-game series on April 21-23, before closing out the month on the road with a series at Evansville on April 28-30.
A home game against Illinois opens the final month of the regular season as the Fighting Illini come to Bob Warn Field on May 2. The Sycamores travel to Bradley on May 5-7 to continue conference play, before returning to host Ball State on May 9 in a midweek game.
Senior Weekend is set for May 12-14 as the Sycamores welcome Murray State to Bob Warn Field.
ISU wraps up the regular season on the road with a midweek game at Missouri (May 16), before traveling to Missouri State on May 18-20.
Indiana State Baseball season tickets and the full spring broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
