At least they won’t miss homecoming.
So many things went wrong for West Vigo’s Vikings concerning the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional for girls high school basketball, including the timing of their games, but maybe the biggest bad break they got was the opponent they drew — the team with one of the worst records in the seven-team field.
West Vigo opened its 2022-23 season with a win at Edgewood and the Mustangs entered sectional play with just a 3-18 record. Edgewood also has Gary Sims, arguably the most respected coach in the Western Indiana Conference, however, and the Mustangs drubbed the Vikings 50-27 Wednesday night to end the West Vigo season.
“We beat [the Mustangs] the first time,” coach Jonathan Kirchoff of the Vikings said afterward.
“But they have gotten better. [Sims’] teams always get better.”
Part of Edgewood’s improvement might be because of the fact that it has three freshmen in its starting lineup, each of whom has 21 games more seasoning than in early November. Two of them, twins Madi and Ally Bland, combined for 16 points, five rebounds, seven steals, five assists and even a blocked shot (by Madi, listed at 5-foot-3) on Wednesday, and Macey Crider stamped herself as a WIC star in the making with game-high totals of 18 points and seven rebounds, plus the defensive work on West Vigo’s Katelyn Fennell.
Edgewood’s defense was the other big factor in the game. The Mustangs pressed the entire game and were physical about it, forcing the Vikings into 17 turnovers in the first three quarters and making life miserable for Fennell in what proved to be her last high school game.
“We’ve handled pressure most of the year,” Kirchoff said after the game, “but tonight we kind of reverted back … and we don’t play well [in a loosely called, physical game].”
Edgewood got the last basket of the first quarter to lead 12-9 — West Vigo’s only lead was at 3-2 on a 3-pointer by Delaney Marrs — and was slowly pulling away in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Hannah Stepp brought West Vigo within 21-13, but then the Mustangs pulled away in a hurry.
With the first-half clock winding down, Crider hit a long 3-pointer of her own for an 11-point lead. Ally Bland then stole the ball to set up a layup for a 13-point margin and Elane McElhinney stole the ball and Sims called timeout with 8.9 seconds left. An in-bounds lob from the sidelines to Crider under the basket made it a half-closing 7-0 run in less than a minute that gave Edgewood a 28-13 lead at intermission.
Lily Ramirez, in foul trouble most of the first half, gave the Vikings some third-quarter energy but they got no closer than 33-19, and at that point the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run to remove all doubt.
“Lily knew whose last game it was,” Kirchoff said, “and she gave us everything she had.”
Alayna Flynn added 12 points and five assists to the Edgewood attack, while Marrs led West Vigo with 10 points. Fennell was held to six in her last game, and senior Avery Lasecki had a basket, four rebounds and an assist.
“I can’t say enough about my seniors,” an emotional Kirchoff said. “Any coach would be happy to have either one.
“Katelyn gets the accolades, because she has the numbers,” the coach continued. “But Avery Lasecki knows her role and is a great teammate. I can’t replace either one of them.”
