The Midwest Sprint Car Series will make its second appearance at the Terre Haute Action Track tonight as the circuit hosts Mountain Dew Family Day.
In addition to the MSCS Sprint Cars, the DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.
Nick Bilbee won the July 11 event at the Action Track. MSCS raced on Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt in the Hoosier Sprint Nationals, but has only had one other race since its last Action Track visit. Kyle Cummins won at Tri-State on July 13.
The Tri-State-Action Track back-to-back event holds a bonus of $8,000 if a driver can win on both nights. The Tri-State race ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline on Saturday night.
The MSCS series typically brings a strong field of cars. Last year’s event saw 30 sprints on hand with Robert Ballou claiming the victory. Others that were in attendance included Chris Windom, Chase Stockon, Carson Short, Justin Grant, Shane Cottle, and Terre Haute’s Brandon Mattox.
Cummins is the current MSCS points leader with 702 points. He has a 53-point gap ahead of second-place Dakota Jackson. Stephan Schnapf, Brady Short and Aric Gentry round out the top five in MSCS points. Stockon, a former Sullivan resident who now resides in Fort Branch, is ninth in points. Mattox is 12th.
Pit gates open today at 3 p.m, grandstands at 4 p.m., hotlaps will start around 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20, field admission $15 and kids 11 and under are free.
