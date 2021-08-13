On Sunday, the Terre Haute Action Track will come back to life with three divisions of racing at the Indiana dirt.
The Midwest Sprint Car Series will make its return to the half-mile track for the second time this season and look to put on another eventful show. The MSCS will be accompanied by the Scotts Custom Color DIRTcar Modifieds as well as the Indiana Late Model Series.
The Great Dane Sunday Funday will be chalked full of racing you will not want to miss. The MSCS has had an incredible season so far with exciting finishes, fierce battles and some of the most skilled sprint car drivers across the Midwest. This will be a doubleheader showcase for MSCS as their series will be at Tri-State Speedway the night before bringing their intense action to the dirt of Terre Haute.
The fun will continue to flow Sunday, as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modified Series and Indiana Late Model Series, join in to showcase some of the best modified and late model drivers in the Midwest.
Pits will open at 3 p.m. Sunday with grandstands opening at 4, hot laps starting at 6 and racing to follow at 7.
