Motorcycles return to T.H.A.T.

The AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour gives patrons of the Terre Haute Action Track another look at the speedy motorcycles Saturday night.
Pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 4. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7.
Grandstand seats are $15, with infield passes available for $10. Children 11 and younger are free, and tickets will be available at the gate.
Eight different classes of motorcycles will pace the half-mile oval. Fans will see action from the All-Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 250 Amateur, 450 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Senior 40+, Open Vintage (1980 & Older) and Holligan.
More information is available at terrehauteactiontrack.net.
