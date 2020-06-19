The Terre Haute Action Track is scheduled to open its season Saturday night — finally, Adam Mackey of Track Enterprises indicates — with the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour.
Pits open at 2 p.m., with hot laps starting at 4 and the races at 7. Eight different classes — All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 250 Amateur, 450 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Senior 40+, Open Vintage (1980 & Older), and Hooligan — of motorcycles will be featured on the half-mile oval.
"I seems like it's been longer than just a couple months delay," Mackey said Friday in looking forward to Saturday night's event, which itself was postponed from June 6. "We're going to have a busy end of June and into July."
Weather forecasts appear favorable for Saturday night's event, although a pop-up thundershower could create a problem if one should happen.
"The track is definitely worked differently [for motorcycles instead of cars]," Mackey said. "It needs a harder, smoother surface. You don't want any ruts at all."
The drier the better, in other words. And motorcycles, unlike cars occasionally are, aren't able to help the track work its way back into shape.
Saturday night's event will also be the first at the track since COVID-19 dominated the world's sports scene in mid-March.
"We're limiting the capacity to 50 percent," Mackey said, "although that should not be an issue with the amount of seating we have and the amount of infield space that's available.
"There will be extra stations and areas with hand sanitizer, and we're recommending that people wear masks," he added. "Groups will be asked to sit six feet apart from other groups, but people usually do that anyway."
Early entries for the event include the Estenson Factory Yamaha team of J.D. Beach, Kolby Carlisle, Mikey Rush and Dallas Daniels. Factory Indy Rider Jared Mees will also be in action as well as last year’s Horizon Award winner, Trevor Brunner.
Tickets are still available. More information is at terrehauteactiontrack.net.
