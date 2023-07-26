There are close to 35 players joining the Missouri Valley Conference in men’s basketball this upcoming fall.
The dozen schools in the league are averaging nearly three additions per squad from the well-documented transfer portal.
Indiana State, Drake, Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Illinois-Chicago lead the league with four Division I college transfers each.
On Tuesday’s coaches and commissioner conference call with league media over Zoom, there was a collective sense of programs breathing a sigh of relief after a manic period of recruitment this past spring.
Third-year Indiana State coach Josh Schertz has seven new faces, eight new scholarships, four via the portal.
“A lot of new pieces, it’s turned into [a scenario] where every year is like a brand new job, you got a brand new team,” Schertz said.
Schertz praised the “devastating speed and skill” of junior guard Isaiah Swope coming two hours north from Evansville at Southern Indiana. He added that Swope is engulfed in film into the wee hours of the night and reaches out with questions.
Schertz said this has been his best summer with the Sycamores to date in the Wabash Valley.
“I don’t know a Division I world that doesn’t have a portal or NIL as a part of it,” he said. “But I would say the spring has become busier than the season. In-season, November-March is a little calmer and a little less stressful.”
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson, who is approaching his 18th year at the helm, was skeptical about the addition of Name, Image and Likeness at the outset, he’s come to embrace the fundamental idea of what it can look like but that isn’t coming to the surface.
“Name, Image and Likeness, my feeling, and I think I’m correct in this, it was put for the players that are on your team,” Jacobson said. “The players in your program, on your team are able to make money what they are able to generate. What it turned into immediately was spring recruiting. It turned into going out and buying players. That wasn’t the initial intent and that part, none of us like, no matter what level you are at, so I don’t know how you get the train back on the tracks a little bit.”
His team was an outlier the players retained. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, UNI was one of six programs in the nation that didn’t lose a player to the portal.
Jacobson stressed how incumbent it is for college basketball coaches to round up the troops to discuss next year’s plans.
While his players laughed at the idea of jumping ship, he said, the young bunch graduated one player and this year’s roster has just one senior and six juniors.
“We knew right away,” Jacobson said. “When we got done in St. Louis, I think like [every coach] on the [MVC] call today and for sure most people around the country, you are meeting with your guys right away so you can have those conversations. Because rather you like it or not as coaches there are things that are happening. People are reaching out and contacting players. We all hear the same stories, and unfortunately reaching out whether directly to the players or people close enough to the players while the season is still going on.”
Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins said getting a foothold during a fluid spring comes down to juggling multiple leads at once.
“I think it’s important to find the right pieces,” Mullins said. “The guys that fit your program, the guys that fit your culture, how you want to play, especially when there [are] a lot of different guys in the portal right now. For us, it’s kind of the same thing with [the] high school recruiting part of it. Just doing your research, doing your homework and just everything happens at such a faster level in the spring where you got to do it as quick as possible and call as many coaches.”
Networking can help ease the burden of filling out a roster by quickly getting intel and honesty from coaching trees from the jump.
“The good thing with the transfer portal compared to the high school recruiting is maybe you have a little bit better relationship with the college coaches, some of the college coaches you have played against [as] a student-athlete,” he said.
The Salukis lost two starters to the Big Ten — Marcus Domask (Illinois) and Lance Jones (Purdue) — and also Dalton Banks to Illinois State.
Across the board, MVC coaches echoed that there isn’t a break from the start of the season until mid-May.
