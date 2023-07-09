Without suspended manager Harry Markotay in the home dugout, the Terre Haute-based Rex still got outstanding pitching for eight of their nine innings.
But four Chillicothe batters in the top of the fourth inning caused enough damage to give the Paints a 5-1 victory over the temporarily hit-challenged Rex in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball on a warm Saturday night at Bob Warn Field.
"I felt that was a great ballgame between two great teams," said Rex assistant coach Jacob Harden, who filled in for Markotay. "It was definitely a pitchers' duel. I was very proud of [Rex starter Greg] Wiley for coming out and keeping us in the ballgame. Our bullpen did fabulous as well.
"Gotta give credit to Chillicothe’s starter [right-hander Nick Falter]. He pitched a great game and shut down what is usually a high-scoring offense. I’m very proud of our effort. I know it wasn’t the result we wanted, but we are going to get back after it Monday [at Danville] and fight to get back into the win column.”
Falter and Wiley cut through the opposing lineups like a hot knife through butter over the first three innings Saturday, with neither team getting a hit and the Rex's Gabe Wright (hit by a pitch) being the only stranded runner.
As stated earlier, the Paints' fourth was a different story and the difference in the outcome.
Lead-off batter Tyler Shaneyfelt beat out an infield single — the first hit off Wiley — and Tim Orr followed with a two-run homer that cleared the "Honey Creek Collision" sign in right field to put the Paints on top 2-0. Then Owen Wilson (not the actor) got hit by a Wiley pitch. One out later, big Arturo Disla — who played for the Rex in 2022 — launched an opposite-field two-run bomb to right-center, clearing the "REX" sign and increasing Chillicothe's advantage to 4-0.
Wiley was relieved after the fourth, having given up four runs on three hits and striking out five batters. His followers on the mound — Diego Cardenas (two innings), Nolan Miller (two innings) and Brayden Lybarger (one inning) — combined to allow one unearned run, zero hits and one walk while striking out four.
The Rex tallied their only run in the fifth when Morgan Colopy walked and Sam Pesa got hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. A groundball double play took Pesa out of the equation but advanced Colopy to third base, setting the stage for Jean Gonzalez's RBI infield single to second.
The visitors' unearned run came in the eighth when the home-plate umpire waved Orr home from third after a calling a balk on Miller.
Contacted via text after Saturday's loss, Markotay confirmed his two-game suspension came as the result of his ejection for arguing a balls/strikes call and taking too long to leave the field when the Rex were facing the Lafayette Aviators in a home doubleheader Friday. That night, the Rex won 6-3 before losing the nightcap 18-8.
That means Harden will be in charge again Monday at Danville.
