The Vigo County School Corporation announced Thursday that former player and coach Madison Minnick will take over as interim coach of the Terre Haute South volleyball team for the rest of the season on an interim basis.
Minnick will take over for Libbi Fougerousse, who was told Monday that she was no longer the coach of the Braves.
Minnick coached South from 2011-13. The Braves were 44-52 during Minnick's tenure with a best record of 17-14 in 2012.
Minnick played at South and graduated in 2005. She played at Indiana State and Oakland City after high school and was a second-team All-American for the Oaks.
South (18-2) will play its first match under Minnick's direction on Thursday night in a home set against Plainfield.
Fougerousse's status remains in question as VCSC said in a statement on Tuesday that Fougerousse had not been terminated.
Bill Riley, director of communications for the school corporation, said Tuesday afternoon, "She has not been fired. She remains an employee of the Vigo County School Corporation as a lay coach. There has been no termination process started."
That status has not changed.
Fougerousse claimed on Facebook on Tuesday that her separation from the South job was a surprise. One South parent also posted a Facebook post on Tuesday that alleged inappropriate verbal comments on the part of Fougerousse.
South has six matches plus one tournament remaining in its season before sectional play begins in mid-October. The Braves are unbeaten in Conference Indiana play, suffering its only two losses to Perry Meridian and Trinity Lutheran in tournaments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.