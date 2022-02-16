Before Missouri State’s game against Indiana State at Hulman Center on Jan. 25, Terre Haute native Jaylen Minnett was so excited.
For the first time in his college career, he was playing in his hometown of Terre Haute. Minnett, who went to Missouri State as a grad transfer after four years at IUPUI, had never played at Hulman Center before.
“It's a feeling I know I won't be able to describe. Not many get to play in their hometown, regardless of any sport in college, so I'm going to take it all in and compete with my teammates to get a win," Minnett told the Tribune-Star before the Jan. 25 game.
Unfortunately for Minnett, things didn’t go well in his homecoming. He was 0-for-7 from the field and worse for his team? The Bears suffered a 76-72 loss to the Sycamores.
With ISU coming to JQH Arena, Minnett’s new house in Springfield, he was determined to make amends and he succeeded.
Minnett’s shooting was on-point and he was a big reason the Bears earned a 79-70 victory on Tuesday.
Though Gaige Prim had 32 points and marched to the line 21 times for the Bears, Minnett’s 22 points on 6 of 10 3-point shooting was vital for the Bears. Missouri State got only seven points from uber-scorer Isiaih Mosley and no points at all from starters Donovan Clay and Ja’Monta Black. Someone had to pick up the scoring slack and Minnett was the guy.
“That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be uplifting to my team and be a positive asset on offense and defense. It felt good [to help],” Minnett said.
Minnett was celebrating every shot he made. It could have been interpreted as something that was an affront to ISU, but Minnett said it had more to do with being an important contributor that kept Missouri State in a virtual tie with Loyola atop the Missouri Valley Conference.
“That’s really the main thing. We needed this game, especially going forward for the championship, but this also meant something to me because I’m from Terre Haute. I didn’t have the best game in Terre Haute, so I knew we needed to win and that I needed to have a good game,” Minnett said.
Minnett gave credit to the Sycamores, who were in the game up until the five-minute mark, when ISU’s offense dried up against the Bears’ zone and when Prim began marching regularly to the free throw line.
“They’re a great offensive team. They’re hard to guard, they hit threes and they space the floor well. We had trouble with that in Terre Haute and we had some trouble tonight too. We knew we had to guard up,” Minnett said.
Minnett is very happy to be contending for a league championship, and a potential NCAA Tournament bid if things go right at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis in just over two weeks.
“It’s great. It’s all I wanted for my last year. I wanted to be in the race, I wanted to be part of a winning culture. I’m here and I’m molding myself into a player on this team,” Minnett said.
