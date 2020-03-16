The obvious hope, for high school boys basketball fans both north and south of Terre Haute, is that the best games of the 2019-2020 season have yet to be played. A Linton-Parke Heritage semistate game that would send its survivor to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Class 2A state championship game would certainly be a future candidate.
There’s no shortage of candidates for a top-five list, though. A list of the top five West Vigo games would be easy enough to do (and don’t rule it out if the current sports hiatus lasts too long).
NOT on this list? Terre Haute North’s five-overtime game at Evansville North; any South Vermillion game, although the Wildcats seemed to play nothing but close ones, especially early in the season; and the following West Vigo games — the last-second win over Owen Valley, courtesy of Sean Roberts; the last-second win over Riverton Parke, Roberts again; the nail-biter loss to South Vermillion; and overtime losses at North Putnam and at home against Paris.
But the Vikings did make the cut.
5. Terre Haute South 53, West Vigo 49, OT — It took a while for both teams to play well at the same time, but it was worth the wait.
The visiting Vikings got off to an 18-6 lead early in the second quarter, only to have the Braves respond with a 22-2 run to take a 28-20 lead.
The Braves held the lead and were still up by eight at 42-34 when Kapil Reddy opened the fourth quarter with a basket. But although South was controlling tempo and had the ball most of the fourth quarter, the Vikings crept closer and scored the last four points for a 44-44 tie.
South’s Cordell Hanes hadn’t hit a field goal in regulation time, but he nailed a 3-pointer to open overtime.
Case Lautenschlager matched that for West Vigo, but Hanes scored from inside the arc. Then Dane Andrews of the Vikings hit two free throws to tie the game at 49.
The Vikings, burdened with two costly and unforced turnovers in the extra four minutes, didn’t score again, however.
Reddy led South in scoring for maybe the only time in his career, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts and finishing with 15. Hanes’ overtime points gave him 11 for the game, while Andrews had a game-high 20 and Lautenschlager 14 for West Vigo.
4. Terre Haute North 66, Linton 62 — The First Financial Wabash Valley Classic championship rematch started to resemble the 2018 championship game, then turned out to be reminiscent of the Patriots’ semifinal game two nights earlier.
North again jumped out to a surprisingly big lead — although not to the extent of a year earlier — and was ahead 46-27 with a minute left in the third quarter.
This time the Miners fought back, however, with 14 points in a row to get within 46-41 a couple of minutes into the fourth period.
North rallied again, and was up 57-44 with the title seemingly in hand — only to have the Miners roar back once more. It was a 61-58 Patriot lead and Linton had the ball as the clock was winding down, but the Miners missed and the Patriots closed out the game at the foul line.
Matt Gauer, on his way to the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award, led North with 21 points while Mark Hankins had 15 and Dalton Sturm 14. Lincoln Hale scored 22 and Kip Fougerousse 16 — most of them late — for Linton.
3. Terre Haute North 60, Sullivan 58 — That championship game was anticlimactic, no matter how good it was, because of the Saturday night semifinal.
North’s defending champions had an early 10-5 lead and were slowing the pace to a crawl, but the Patriots couldn’t keep that up. The Golden Arrows got untracked midway through the first half and led 28-17 at intermission, 34-20 early in the second half, 38-28 after three quarters and 42-31 early in the fourth period.
And to protect that lead, Sullivan shot 50 percent from the field (4 for 8) and made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Not enough. Matt Gauer got untracked for three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, while Mark Hankins and Dalton Sturm each hit twice from long range. It was still a nine-point game at 55-46 with 2:14 to play, but the Patriots kept coming. Sturm’s last 3-pointer tied the game at 58, and he was fouled getting a defensive rebound seconds later and hit the decisive free throws. North scored more points in the fourth quarter than in the first three periods combined.
Sturm had 17 points and Gauer (13) and Hankins (9) combined for 22 — all in the fourth quarter. Kevin Palmer scored 20 despite a solid defensive effort by North’s Mahki Johnson and Randy Kelley also had 20 for Sullivan.
2. Northview 56, Owen Valley 49, OT — The second semifinal game of the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional was a mano a mano battle between Caleb Swearingen of the Knights (30 of his team’s 56 points, not quite 54 percent) and Owen Valley’s Stephen Atkinson (26 of his team’s 49, a little over 53 percent).
And what was nearly a disastrous third quarter had the Knights trailing in the second half after leading 25-21 at the end of a back-and-forth first half. When Atkinson scored late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots had a 46-38 lead and appeared to be home free.
Then Swearingen took over. He got a three-point play with 1:37 left to cut the lead to five and Owen Valley started missing free throws — the front ends of three one-and-ones that would have made a difference.
As he had been doing most of the night, Swearingen backed his way into the lane but had the ball deflected as he started to shoot. He recovered the loose ball and tied the game 46-46 with 10 seconds left — Swearingen had scored Northview’s last 10 points — and the game went to overtime.
The two stars traded baskets — Swearingen first, then Atkinson — but Brevin Cooper, playing gamely on an ankle injury, broke the last tie with a pair of free throws and the Patriots’ spirits seemed to fade away.
1. Clay City 47, Northview 45 — The Clay County rivalry appeared to be turning the way it was expected to when the visiting Knights took a 39-27 lead into the fourth quarter in the Eel Dome.
But the host team, which finished the game 10 for 20 behind the arc, did their most damage from long range in the last eight minutes.
The lead was quickly cut to six points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ethan Rogers and Nate Owens. After a free throw by Northview’s Cade Bryan, Jacob LaFary tripled twice for Clay City and the lead was just 40-39.
Caleb Swearingen scored four straight points for the Knights, but the Eels kept coming. Caden Cannon and Rogers hit 3-pointers and the home team led 45-44.
Swearingen, Northview’s logical option for a potential game-winning shot, was fouled and sent to the line with eight seconds left, hitting one of two to tie the game.
And after a timeout, Clay City coaches Chris Ames and Bradi Oberholtzer drew up a play — the late Gordon Stauffer called it “the blind pig” when his Indiana State teams ran it 50 years ago — that found Cannon circling the Northview defense to take a lob pass for the winning layup.
Swearingen and Brevin Cooper had 16 points each for Northview while Rogers scored 16, Cannon 10 and LaFary had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds against the bigger Knights for Clay City.
