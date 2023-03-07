Linton’s Miners are the favorites, and the fact that they’ll be playing in a gym that hasn’t been kind to them the last couple of years should be an asset and not a liability. Knowing that just one win gives them the regional championship none of their current players has enjoyed should also be a plus.
But their Class 2A regional game against North Decatur on Saturday evening at Southridge is still the very definition of a trap game.
Linton is ranked first in the state, while the Chargers haven’t been in the top 10 all season (despite their 21-5 record). The ranking is not a fluke, because the 26-1 Miners haven’t lost to an Indiana team all season and look well equipped to make a run at the state championship that eluded them in 2013 and 2019, and — if you’d ask just about anyone in central Greene County — was going to be theirs in 2020 until COVID-19 changed those plans.
This Saturday should be just another step — which is why it’s so dangerous.
“North Decatur is a good team,” senior center Nathan Frady said this week. “Every team we play from here on out will be a good team. But we’re looking for our first regional win — we lost at the regional the last two years [a one-pointer to Southwestern (Jefferson) in 2021, a three-point loss to eventual state champion Providence last year].”
A change in the postseason format by the Indiana High School Athletic Association has set up two regional games Saturday at Southridge, with Brownstown Central and Forest Park meeting in the 4 p.m. contest prior to the Linton-North Decatur game. Both winners will be regional champions, and will join the two winners at the Greenfield-Central Regional in the Class 2A semistate March 18.
Should the Miners need any more incentive to be ready for Saturday’s game, they can look at some teams who won’t be there. Brownstown Central, which has moved down from Class 3A, knocked out Southwestern on Monday, after beating Providence at the buzzer in a sectional semifinal. Forest Park is there because South Spencer, a top-10 team all season, lost its first sectional game.
Linton’s senior starters promise to be ready.
“We’ve got good enough leaders [to avoid the trap],” said Logan Webb, whose outstanding sectional performance last week included his 1,000th career point. “Anything we set our mind to, we can do it.”
“We’re just better [than the teams that had regional setbacks the last two seasons],” said Mr. Basketball hopeful Joey Hart. “We’re crisp, everything’s flowing [on offense] . . . we’re peaking as a team, everyone has the same goal, and we’re all confident.”
“The pressure is still on, but we’ve put in the work,” added Frady. “This is the best-prepared we’ve been all season.”
There aren’t many high school basketball fans in the state — probably none in the southern half — who don’t know about Webb and Hart. But the other Miners are always ready to step up to complement the two leading scorers, and last week in the sectional opener it was Frady’s turn. He was 9 for 9 from the field, 5 for 5 on 3-pointers and hit his only two free throws for 25 points in that game, altering the defensive game plans of future Miner opponents.
“It’s super important,” Frady said about putting his performance on the scouting reports. “It relieves the pressure on Joey and Logan to have five [scoring] threats [in the lineup].”
“If people play us in a triangle-and-two, like Paoli did, we’ve got a guy like Frady who can give us 25,” Webb added.
“We’re cementing our identity and we’re continuing to improve,” coach Joey Hart said this week. “We’ve had enough success that we should be able to handle it . . . but we’re hungry for more.”
“We have a maximum of four games left,” said Frady. “We’ve got to leave it all out there.”
“Stay healthy, stay focused, stay hungry,” added Webb.
“We have to make sure we win [on Saturday],” said the younger Joey Hart, cutting to the chase. “Play the best we can and improve as much as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.