Can Goliath win this time?
The Class 2A Jasper Semistate contest Saturday featuring Linton's eighth-ranked Miners against third-ranked Indianapolis Scecina may not be a match of Biblical proportions, but it does pit perhaps the tallest team in the final four -- the Miners -- against probably the shortest.
Linton, with four 6-footers in its regular rotation and at least two of them on the front line at all times, is where it is as a result of its defensive prowess -- "We practice [blocking] a lot," said 6-foot-1 senior Neely Brown -- and the Crusaders have no players taller than 5-9.
Of course, Scecina has no doubt faced other tall teams during its 30-5 season. But coach Scott Vanderkolk of the Miners is hopeful his team can continue to exploit its height advantage the way it did at last week's Mitchell Regional. "We want to make [Scecina's] offense do something different than it's used to," he said this week.
First serve for Miners vs. Crusaders should come somewhere around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after a 1 p.m. Class A semistate between Indianapolis Lutheran and Tecumseh.
It's the first-ever semistate appearance for a Linton volleyball team, and perhaps not the team Miner fans expected to be the breakthrough group.
But the six Miner seniors all say that they had been confident in a successful season. And because all six of them were named to the Academic All-State teams this week, maybe their thoughts should carry some weight.
"I knew we had a lot of potential," defensive specialist Ally Brownfield said this week. "It's my senior year, and I was hoping for something good."
"We had a lot of young people, but they all do a great job," said reserve right-side hitter Maggie Lower, "and we all play together really well."
"We have more length this year," said four-year setter Kylie Cooksey, "and that brought us a height advance. We also brought in some awesome [defensive specialists]."
"We had a lot of work to do to build chemistry as a team," said Brown. "We're doing a really good job right now."
"We had a lot of room to grow," noted reserve defensive specialist Ellie Jobe, "and we've really gotten better since the start of the year."
"I thought we could go as far as we wanted to go if we brought our minds to it," said Cassi Goodman, another reserve DS.
"We knew we were going to get a little overlooked [early in the season]," Vanderkolk said, "but we had quite a bit of experience coming back and we had [freshman] Ella [Warrick] and some of the JV girls who would be the next man up."
From a 2-3 start, the Miners have won 25 of their last 27, the last 12 in a row. "It took awhile for people to see the pieces come together," Vanderkolk added. "I think [the Miners] knew how good we could be, but there were some growing pains, and chemistry's got to be built.
"We've played our best ball [lately]," he continued. "Saturday [at Mitchell] was the best we've played all season, and we'd like to carry that momentum through the semistate."
The 2022 Miners are already a history-making team, but they'd like to make even more.
"I'm excited. I feel like our team will never be forgotten," Brownfield said. "Now we need to stay locked in and play like we've been playing."
"It's the best feeling in the world," said Lower, "and as long as we stay focused and play with confidence like last weekend, we'll do just as well."
"Focusing [is the key]," said Goodman. "Keeping our minds on it. Communication. Playing together."
"We need to keep tunnel vision," said Cooksey, who already has two state-championship medals in her possession and would like at least one more. "Keep the outside noise outside."
"If we play like we've been playing, we'll definitely win," Jobe predicted.
"We want to let people know what we're about," said Vanderkolk.
"And whatever we do, we're gonna do it as a team," Brown concluded.
