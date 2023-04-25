Visiting Linton broke through for two runs in the top of the ninth Tuesday night, then held Terre Haute North to one run in the bottom of the inning to record a thrilling 3-2 nonconference triumph in high school baseball.
Freshman pitcher Russell Goodman may qualify for both a win and a save, if that’s possible. After pitching eight strong innings and getting close to the end of his pitch count, he left the mound after his team took the lead. Two walks later he was back on the bump and survived a run-scoring double by North’s Briar Goda (also a freshman) to strand three baserunners and preserve the win.
North got outstanding pitching from Jacob Purdy and Kendall Gregg, but finally gave up tie-breaking runs in the top of the eighth inning when Brayden Husband reached base on an infield hit with one out, got to third on a two-out double by Nathan Frady and scored on an infield hit by Jaxon Walker. A Patriot error allowed Frady to score what proved to be the decisive run.
The two walks to start the bottom of the ninth came one inning after the Patriots had squandered that kind of start, and both times Linton pounced on North bunts to get force plays at third — Goodman doing so in the eighth, Husband making the play in the ninth.
“[The Miners] did a really good job defensively,” North coach Scott Lawson said after the game.
Goda’s double had the tying run at third and the winning run in scoring position with one out, but Goodman got the second out on a popup, intentionally walked Bryson Carpenter to load the bases and a hot smash was fielded cleanly by freshman shortstop Jackson Miller, who flipped to second for the last out of the game.
“Briar Goda [who fouled off several pitches before getting his big hit] had a great at-bat in the ninth,” Lawson said.
North had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a leadoff single by Sam Glotzbach and an RBI double by Cam Judson, but Judson was retired trying to take an extra base on the throw to the plate — which nullified another double by the next batter, Dru Long. Goodman then allowed just one more hit in the next six innings.
Linton broke through in the top of the fourth when Luke McDonald singled, Goodman walked, and an error on a potential double-play ball loaded the bases with no outs. Purdy got a strikeout for the first out, then yielded an RBI single by Tyson Walker — but this time it was the Miners who were overly adventurous on the bases when a potential second run was thrown out at the plate after an overthrow.
The Miners greeted relief pitcher Kendall Gregg with a bases-loaded situation in the fifth — two walks around a double by Jaxon Walker — but the sophomore struck out the side and went on to record eight strikeouts in his first four innings.
“Both pitchers did well,” Lawson said later. “Timely hitting again [was the problem]. Growth, but we have to learn to finish games.”
Frady had three hits and Jaxon Walker two, each with a double, as Linton improved to 6-6. The Miners will host North Daviess on Wednesday.
The Patriots (5-4) will play the first of their two games against Terre Haute South on Friday at South.
