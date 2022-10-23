After losing two senior leaders from last year's Class 2A volleyball regional runner-up team, Linton's Miners may have appeared to be less of a threat to get a championship this fall.
But the 2022 Miners did that on Saturday, sweeping Hauser in the morning semifinal and dealing former 3A power Brownstown Central a 3-1 loss in the championship match.
It's the first regional championship in school history for the Miners, who had won nine previous sectionals, four of them under coach Scott Vanderkolk.
"A lot of people thought this year was going to be tough [for us]," Vanderkolk said after the championship match, "but I knew we had talent coming up, plus some good pieces that were underrated last year [because of the presence of seniors Jaylee Hayes and Gentry Warrick]."
Linton got to the championship match by handling Hauser 25-18, 25-16, 25-18, and they won the first set against Brownstown in similar fashion. Then things got a little dicey.
The Braves had contributed to their own demise in that first set, but cut their errors down in the second one and had an immediate 6-1 lead. The Miners rallied a few times but never tied the score or took the lead and trailed 18-13.
A kill, a block and a tip by much improved senior Neely Brown brought the Miners within one, and a block by Audrey Warrick tie the score at 18. A tip by Ella Warrick put the Miners ahead, Brown got another block, Audrey Warrick got a tip of her own and Sophie Hale served an ace. Linton had scored nine straight points to seize the lead -- and possibly take the starch out of the Braves.
No such luck. Brownstown had a five-point run midway through the third set for a 15-11 lead and never trailed again. The Miners, trying to duplicate their second set comeback, tied the score at 22 on a Hale kill and at 23 on a Brownstown service error, but the Braves got the tiebreaking point on a soft shot that came off the top of the net into an open space and the Miners committed an error that finished off the set.
Now the question became, did momentum swing? No, as it turned out. After six early ties, Linton built a slight lead, then ended the match with an 8-1 run.
"It feels really good to put it all together," Vanderkolk said after the match. "We did a really nice job at the net, getting Brownstown out of what they wanted to do.
"I can't say enough about the way [the Miner frontline players like Brown, Becca Robbins and Taryn Thuis] got hands on [Brownstown's hits] . . . and when [the Braves] got hard-hit balls, our [defensive specialists such as Ally Brownfield and Maelee Pilant, plus back-row work by Hale and Ella Warrick] did a good job getting the ball to our setters [Audrey Warrick and Kylie Cooksey]."
"It was communication and effort," said Robbins, who had 11 of her team's 23 blocks. "We brought tons of energy that we need to carry to the semistate . . . and we were playing together as a team."
Audrey Warrick was one of the setters on last year's team too, many of them to her older sister.
"I bet [Gentry] wishes she was here now," Audrey said after the match. "I definitely have bragging rights now."
Gentry Warrick, her sister quickly clarified, has been trying to inspire her former teammates with text messages from college.
"Preparation and energy," was Audrey Warrick's evaluation about why the Miners had broken through with a regional championship. "We prepared all week . . . and we did it for each other."
