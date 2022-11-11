Linton’s Miners made a huge fourth-down stop at the start of the third quarter Friday night, then went on an 8-minute, 20-second drive that ate up most of the rest of the period.
That was the spark the home team needed to finally subdue Lapel 60-24 for a Class 2A regional championship, the first one of those the Miners have ever won.
And if the final score makes the game look one-sided, that’s very deceiving.
It was 34-18 at halftime, but Lapel had scored the last two touchdowns of the second quarter and was getting the second-half kickoff. With senior running back Tyler Dollar doing great work, a change of momentum was definitely a possibility.
But on fourth-and-3 from the Linton 43-yard line, Dollar was dragged down for a 2-yard gain that gave the ball to the Miners.
The methodical drive — 16 plays to go 59 yards — made it 40-18 after Hunter Gennicks scored on a 1-yard run, and the Miners may have gotten momentum back.
If that didn’t do it, however, the pattern repeated itself. Lapel faced fourth-and-two on its next drive, and Gennicks came up from the secondary to drop Dollar for a four-yard loss. Again Linton drove for a score, Braden Walters spinning through the Lapel defense for a 16-yard run, and the 47-18 score with 8:23 remaining pretty much wrapped things up.
"Coming out from halftime and getting the stop was a huge momentum swing for us," coach Brian Oliver said after the game. "Then having the long drive was the big difference in the game. We were able to put points on the board and eat up a lot of clock.
"The mood at halftime was that we needed to get a stop and score to separate us even more," the coach continued. "We liked the position we were in, but we knew that we needed to get more defensive stops to win the game."
Linton had a 34-6 lead at one point in the second quarter, but two of the scores came as a direct result of Lapel mistakes.
An interception by freshman defensive end Paul Oliver was followed on the very next play by a 32-yard pass from Gennicks to Oliver for a 27-6 lead.
Then Gennicks picked off a pass himself, and three plays after his 24-yard interception return Gennicks found Walters for a 36-yard scoring pass.
Dollar scored twice in the last 3:34 of the first half, however, putting the visitors back in business.
"Lapel was a very good team," coach Oliver emphasized. "Dollar was the best running back we have faced all year. He has vision and great power."
Dollar finished with 226 yards on the ground, but had to carry most of the Lapel offense.
Gennicks had 225 yards on the ground for Linton, while Brady Cox filled in for injured Hunter Johns and had 95 yards himself.
"I'm proud of the team," coach Oliver concluded. "They played with so much grit."
Lapel 6 12 0 6 — 24
Linton 13 21 6 20 — 60
Lin — Jesse Voigtschild 5 run (Nathan Frady kick), 8:03 1st
Lin — Braden Walters 5 run (kick failed), 6:39 1st
Lap — Tyler Dollar 3 run (kick failed), 3:31 1st
Lin — Hunter Gennicks 2 run (Frady kick), 10:32 2nd
Lin — Paul Oliver 32 pass from Gennicks (Frady kick), 9:54 2nd
Lin — Walters 36 pass from Gennicks (Frady kick), 6:40 2nd
Lap — Dollar 3 run (kick failed), 2:48 2nd
Lap — Dollar 9 run (run failed), 0:26.7 2nd
Lin — Gennicks 1 run (kick failed), 1:09 3rd
Lin — Walters 16 run (Frady kick), 8:23 4th
Lap — Dollar 4 run (pass failed), 6:03 4th
Lin — Gennicks 1 run (kick blocked), 3:36 4th
Lin — Brady Cox recovered fumble in end zone (Frady kick), 2:04 4th
Lap Lin
First downs 19 27
Rushes-yards 44-267 54-427
Passing yards 79 99
Comp-Att-Int 6-14-2 3-10-1
Return yards 2 35
Punts-avg 2-26.5 1-8
Fumbles-lost 4-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-60 3-20
Individual statistics
Rushing — Lap: Dollar 33-226, Devin Craig 9-49, Rylie Hudson 1-5, Team 1-minus 13. Lin: Gennicks 22-225, Cox 13-95, Walters 10-64, Voigtschild 9-43.
Passing — Lap: Craig 6-14-2, 79 yards. Lin: Gennicks 3-10-1, 99.
Receiving — Lap: Nick Witte 4-68, Logan White 1-12, Hudson 1-minus 1. Lin: Walters 1-36, Oliver 1-32, Logan Webb 1-31.
Next — Linton (13-0) plays at Evansville Mater Dei for the semistate championship next Friday. Lapel finished 7-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.