Johnstown’s first five batters touched home plate, putting the Rex in an unenviable position they could not get out of in losing to the Mill Rats 11-6 in Prospect League baseball on a hot Wednesday night at Bob Warn Stadium.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Rex.
Going against Rex starter Aaron Chao, Jake Casey opened with a double, then Joe Alcorn walked and Pete Capobianco singled to right-center field to plate Casey. Andrew Casey singled to load the bases and Sam Mast got plunked by a Chao pitch to bring home Alcorn.
After the first out was recorded — amidst 92-degree heat — the Mill Rats kept pecking away.
Randy Carlo IV walked to allow Capobianco to trot home with the third run and Joe Capobianco grounded a single to right-center to score Andrew Casey. The fifth run of the frame came when Jake Casey, batting for the second time already, earned a bases-loaded walk to send Mast home.
To the Rex’s credit, they did not come out dead in the bottom of the first.
With one out, David Miller and Alec Brunson singled. After a fielder’s choice, Miller raced home on a wild pitch from Johnstown starter Josh Cottrill. Brandon Boxer singled in Aaron Beck to cut the deficit to 5-2, then Boxer stole second base to put him in position to score on Ashton Smith’s looping single to right-center.
Chao settled down for a few innings and the Rex pulled within 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Mason White doubled down the left-field line and the next batter, Kade Lassen, grounded an RBI single to left.
But that was as close as the Rex would get because Carlo launched a three-run homer — over the 372 sign in right field — to boost the Mill Rats’ advantage to 8-4 in the top of the fifth.
Johnstown added an unearned run off reliever Matthew Bergan in the sixth to pad its cushion to 9-4.
Although Rex tallied single runs in the seventh and ninth on sacrifice flies by Beck and Robert Ciulla, they were negated by a two-spot put up by the visitors in the top of the ninth.
“The Mill Rats played well enough to win the game tonight,” Rex manager Matt Chavarria told the Tribune-Star afterward. “They capitalized on mistakes we made and that’s why we lost.
“Our pitching wasn’t where it needed to be tonight and they scored more than we did. I thought offensively we were in it early and then later in the game, we kind of got out our approach. But it’s baseball.
“With this [Wabash River Division] playoff race we have every game, every play and every pitch affect our outcome.”
• Prospect League now shows Illinois Valley forfeit as a Rex win — The updated list of results on the Prospect League website now list the Rex game against Illinois Valley, won on the field by the Rex, but later overturned due to an Illinois Valley protest, as a win for the Rex.
Officially, the game is now restored to what happened on the field, an 8-7 win in extra innings for the Rex.
