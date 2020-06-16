U.S. Auto Club sprint and midget races are scheduled for area tracks in the next three weeks.
The Tony Hulman Classic for sprint cars is slated for July 1 at Terre Haute Action Track. It first was run in 1971.
National Midget Week events are on tap this week and a sprint-car race was run Sunday at Tri-State Speedway.
Sprints
July 1 -- Terre Haute Action Track
July 3-4 -- Lincoln Park Speedway
Midgets
Tuesday -- Paragon Speedway
Thursday, Friday -- Lincoln Park Speedway
• Spectators greeted — Crossroads Dragway was able to host spectators this past weekend for their first PINK Ladies race of the season. The rescheduled 2019 King of the Track race highlighted the card the following day.
Crossroads Dragway will host the Midwest Junior Super Series this coming Friday through Sunday for junior dragsters only. Regular racing resumes June 27.
For more information, visit crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
Friday
PINK Ladies — Denise Joslin, Terre Haute ('15 Ram) def. Daisy Bennett, Indianapolis ('98 Dakota); semifinist Brandi Eaton, Paris, Ill.
Saturday
2019 King of the Track — Josh Rogers, Brazil ('01 Mean Machine RED) def. K.J. Rogers, Marshall, Ill. ('04 GTO); semfinalists Thad Mann, Terre Haute, and Chris Walker, Paris, Ill.
Box Shootout — Randy Protz, Vandalia, Ill. ('74 Vega wagon) def. Jason Rueckert, Terre Haute ('86 Cutlass); semifinalist Brandy Protz, Vandalia, Ill.
No Box Shootout — Kenny Rogers, Terre Haute ('81 Malibu) def. Shawn Rissler, Brazil ('02 Trans Am); semifinalist Jeff Shick, Lawrenceville, Ill.
Junior Dragster — Sam Arthur, Martinsville, Ind., def. Patrick Thompson, Danville, Ill.; semifinalist Aiden Lawson, Paris, Ill.
• Schnapf posts win -- At Haubstadt, Stephen Schnapf became a first-time U.S. Auto Club sprint-car feature winner in action at Tri-State Speedway on Sunday.
Schnapf led all the way to win the 30-lap main and won his heat race.
Sunday's results
Fast qualifiers -- Donny Brackett, Dave Darland.
Heat winners -- Brackett, C.J. Leary, Kyle Cummins, Stephen Schnapf, Mario Clouser (C-main), Kevin Thomas Jr. (semi).
Feature -- Schnapf, Robert Ballou, Thomas, Carson Short, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Brackett, Leary, Brandon Mattox, Charles Davis Jr., Kendall Ruble.
Golf
• Ace — At Hulman Links, Jeff Fields shot a hole-in-one Monday on the 136-yard fourth hole using a 9-iron.
Tom Cain witnessed the shot.
League results
Rea Park Ladies 18-hole — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 83. Low net: Vivian Tompkins 62. Birdies: Sheri Harden (6), Susan Amerman (4), Sharon Hamilton (1 and 4). Chip-ins: Pat Cannon (7), Linda Snow (9 and 11). Low putts: Josie Thompson 24.
Paitson's Roofing Eastside Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 51, Brashier Equipment 49, Modesitt-Emmert Realty 48, Fairway Golf 47, Riddell National Bank 33, Kleptz Restaurant 32, Kroc's Butcher Shop 31, Advanced Chiropractic 29. Low gross: Liz Torrence 38. Low net: Mary Jane Willoughby 27. Chip-in: Sandie Siegelin. Play of the Day: Nan Engle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.