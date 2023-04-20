Boys and girls ages 10 to 13 years can display their basketball skills at the local level of the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Sunday in Terre Haute.
Those competing will have a chance to qualify for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge finals in New York City.
The local competition is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 in the Indiana State University's Arena/College of Health and Human Services Building in the North Gym at 401 N. Fourth St. in Terre Haute. The event is being conducted by an ISU sports management class. Participation is free.
Boys and girls will compete separately, and in two different age groups, 11 and under, and 13 and under. The event offers them "the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense," according to a news release from organizer Kassie Wade.
All participants must pre-register, and their guardians must stay throughout the event. To register, go online to https://jrnbaskillschallenge.leagueapps.com/events/3781677, or contact kwade11@sycamores.indstate.edu for more information.
Tennis
• Golden Arrows stay perfect — Sullivan's unbeaten girls tennis team beat host Bloomfield 5-0 in high school play Thursday.
The Golden Arrows now have a 9-0 overall record and play noon Saturday at Indian Creek.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Adalyn Wiseman (B), 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Lucy Allen (B), 6-0, 6-1; Ally McKinney (S) def. Adalyn Figg (B), 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S) def. Amya Hilderbrand/Lydia Wade (B), 6-0, 6-0; Ella King/Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Sadie Ross/Maddie Stone (B), 6-0, 6-0.
Golf
• Sycamore CC teams compete — Two teams are tied atop the standings in the Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night League at Mark’s Par 3 Golf Course.
Standings — First place (tie): Bray, B., Bray, J., Bose, Wright, even par, and Amos, Lamb, Nicoson, Stroot, even par; Second place (tie): Grindle, Newton, Roads, 1-over par (Tie), and Butwin, Harmon, Lesko, Smith, 1-over par, and Busiere, Sparks, C., Stepp, Ralston, 1-over par; Third place: Engle, Sparks, M., Hart, Reece, 3-over par. Closest to the Pin: Hole No. 10 Stepp, Hole No. 11 Nicoson.
