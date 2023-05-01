The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women's track and field team secured its first River States Conference championship Saturday, edging defending champion Point Park 168-164 at Rio Grande, Ohio.
The Pomeroys' Hope McGuire was named RSC Track Athlete of the Year and Sierra Hurtado took Field Athlete of the Year. Coach Zach Whitkanack was named Coach of the Year. McGuire and Savannah Lewis went 1-2 in the 200-meter dash and 1-3 in the 100.
McGuire was all-conference in four events, anchoring the first-place 4-by-100 relay team and taking third with Evelyn Morales, Emily Truax and Abbigael Coyle in a school-record time of 4:09.53 in the 4-by-400 Relay.
"It's a great feeling; I'm so proud of all the all-conference finishers on the team," McGuire said. "We have worked so hard for this, and I'm so happy to finally say we are all conference champs. Our coaches pushed us so hard and we made them all proud."
In hammer throw, Hurtado's winning throw of 43.04 meters is a new school record. Hurtado added a win Saturday in the shot put with a mark of 12.08 meters and runner-up finish in the discus.
The Pomeroys trailed Point Park heading into the final two events, the 5,000 meters and the 4-by-400 meter relay.
Kayla Coryea led a 16-point Pomeroy performance in the 5,000, running to a runner-up finish with Zoe Trausch and Quinlan Teague taking fourth and sixth. Then the 4-by-400 relay team took third, one spot behind Point Park, but SMWC held on for the team title.
Coach Zach Whitkanack saw Point Park, the 2022 winner by nearly 50 points, as the favorite, but saw his team meet or exceed expectations throughout the weekend.
"Both Sierra and Hope delivered and had big meets," Whitkanack said. "We got a lot of points out of Kayla as well. She wanted to get as many points as she could in her last meet. We just had some people step up and perform. Everyone fought to the end for every point. Just had enough to get it done today."
Coryea had already run to an all-conference finish of third in the 10,000 on Friday evening. She was also all-conference with the 4-by-800 relay.
Krislynn Bailey added an all-conference pole vault, taking third. Emily Truax and Zoe Trausch took third and fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase in time of 12:29.72 and 12:49.05.
Kaylynn Barton had a surprise runner-up finish in the triple jump that was huge in the team outcome as well.
In other college track:
• ISU finishes home season — Indiana State competed in its final home meet of the 2022-23 season Saturday, posting 13 wins at the Sycamore Open at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.
Included in those 13 wins were first-place finishes in five of the six men’s field events the Sycamores took part in. Women’s field events also accounted for four wins, with the Trees taking the top spots in the men’s and women’s long jump, triple jump and pole vault.
A pair of Sycamore athletes also set top-10 program marks at home, with William Staggs moving up to second all-time in the pole vault and Brandon Peck cracking the top 10 in program history in the hammer throw.
Event winners included Nyla Jones in the 100 meters (12.04 seconds), Sara Skaff 1500 meters (4:49.51), Maria Biskopstoe 400 meter hurdles (1:05.27), Cassidy Bagby 3000-meter steeplechase (11:25.36), William Staggs pole vault (17-03.75, second in program history), Selene Weaver pole vault (12-10.00), Shomari Rogers-Walton long jump (24-.25), Claire Pittman long jump (18-03.25), Emmanuel Odubanjo triple jump (45-05.25), Dominique Wood triple jump (36-09.75), Brandon Peck shot put (50-.75), hammer throw (59.62m/195-07, ninth in program history) and Brooklyn Giertz javelin (138-02).
Baseball
• Rex sign ticketing deal — Terre Haute Rex Baseball has reached a deal that makes TicketSmarter the club's official online ticket partner.
TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for Rex Baseball as its platform for fans to buy and sell tickets. Rex Baseball joins a growing list of collegiate, Prospect League and professional baseball teams in the U.S. partnering with TicketSmarter, according to a club news release.
“We are pleased to partner with a prestigious organization in TicketSmarter, for online ticket sales,” REX GM and part Owner Bruce Rosselli said. “We are ecstatic that our fans line and easily purchase game tickets the day of or in advance online, straight from our REX website, skip through the ticket window line, and walk into the ballpark with no hassle. This changes the landscape from how we traditionally prepared tickets, but this is in the best interest for the fans and the community.”
Season tickets for the 2023 season are still on sale online, but Tuesday is the deadline for ordering a paper-copy 2023 season ticket booklet. After Tuesday, all season tickets purchased online, or in-person will be digital e-tickets only (which can always be printed from home). Single game tickets will go on sale online two weeks before the season begins.
Prep golf
• Terre Haute North 166, Shakamak 202 — Connor Bishop took medalist honors for the victorious Patriots with a 37 in high school boys play.
Cole Higham added a 38, Josh Ferres 43, Oliver Smith 48 and Nathan Fields 49 for North. For Shakamak, Will Miller shot a 43, followed by Mason Barton 52, Blaze Newton 53, Cllin Fullford 54 and Kyle North 59.
On Saturday, the Patriots traveled to Lebanon, Ind., and placed 10th in the Lebanon Invitational.
North individuals — Higham 82, Bishop 88, Ferres 89, Fields 82, Lee 110.
Team scores — Westfield 284, Guerin Catholic 292, Evansville North 292, Brebeuf 302, Carmel 308, Zionville 312, Hamilton Southeastern 317, Hertiage Christian 328, Roncalli 330, Terre Haute North 341, Southmont 342, Avon 349, Brownsburg 353, North Central Indianapolis 363, North Montgomery 367, Lebanon 372, Crawfordsville 392, Frankfort 438.
Prep track
• Falcons set records — At the Covington Invitational, two North Vermillion throwers had record-breaking throws in the discus ring on Saturday.
Already holding the school and sectional records from the 2022 season, Falcons senior Jeremiah Ziebart broke the 13-year-old invitational record of with a throw of 156 feet, 10 inches. And, in the girls discus, junior Lauren Ellis set a North Vermillion school record with a throw of 110 feet, 2 inches.
Prep tennis
• Sullivan 3, Greencastle 2 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows raised their records to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Western Indiana Conference with a win over the Tiger Cubs on Friday.
Singles — Allie Landry (G) def. Hanna Burkhart (S), 6-3, 6-2; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Maddie Landry (G), 7-5, 6-3; Ally McKinney (S) def. Addie Fowler (G), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Sophie Riggle/Caroline Gooch (G) def. Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S), 6-3, 6-4; Ella King/Parker Mischler (S) def. Bella Monnett/Liberty Amis (G), 6-0, 6-3.
JV — Greencastle won 4-2.
