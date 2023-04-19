Wildcats pitcher Easton Terry had all the right stuff for South Vermillion, allowing no runs in a 22-0 win over North Vermillion in high school baseball action Tuesday at Fairview Park.
Parker Weir led South Vermillion with five RBI and went 3-for-4 at the plate.
North Vermillion got a double by Rice in the fourth inning.
Terry took the win for South Vermillion and lasted five innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking zero.
Holt took the loss for North Vermillion.
In other baseball:
• Bloomington North 1, Terre Haute North 0 — At Terre Haute North, the Patriots fell to the visiting Cougars on Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 10, Sullivan 4 — At Fairview Park, the host Wildcats got three hits from Smith and two from Condor, while Wallace wen the distance on the mound with an eight-hit victory over the Golden Arrows on Monday.
Kellett led Sullivan with three hits and three RBI, while Hawkins and Osborne added two hits each. Osborne scored three runs.
• Paris 12, Robinson 9 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth, fueled by Englum's 5-for-5 day at the plate against the visiting Maroons on Monday.
Englum also had five RBI, while Lehman added three hits, four runs scored and two RBI. Roush struck out eight in four innings of relief pitching for Paris. Robinson (3-9 overall, 2-1 in Little Illini Conference play) got two hits and two RBI from Pinkston.
• ISU's Diaz added to Wallace watch list — Indiana State University sophomore Randal Diaz was named to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award Watch List as announced by the College Baseball Foundation on Tuesday afternoon.
The Sycamore shortstop was listed among a group of 101 of the most talented shortstops in Division I college baseball as announced by the organization. The award honors the nation's top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year.
Softball
• Riverton Parke 12, Clay City 3 — At Mecca, Inman had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the host Panthers to a high school victory on Tuesday.
Simmons added three hits for Riverton Parke, while Leitgabel and Ugoletti had two each. Inman got the pitching win, striking out seven. Mitchell and Oberholtzer had two hits each for Clay City.
• Sullivan 10, North Knox 1 — At Mitchell, Hobbs struck out 10 and allowed just one hit for the visiting Golden Arrows in a prep victory on Monday.
Earley had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Sullivan, Wiltermood added two hits and two runs, and Ridgway had two RBI.
• Clay City 19, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, Sinders and Crabb had four hits each for Clay City, and Eels pitcher Rexrode struck out 10 and walked just one in a prep victory on Monday.
Thompson added three hits and three RBI for Clay City, and Sinders had three RBI.
Golf
• Sullivan tops four-team field — At the Sullivan Elks Club Course, the host Golden Arrows shot a cumulative 187, while Sullivan golfers Hunter Pirtle and Koby Wood tied for match medalist honors.
Following Sullivan were Bloomfield at 206, Washington Catholic 220 and Linton/Stockton 236. Woods and Pirtle shot 46 each, followed by Cash Murdock at 47, Rowdy Adams 48 and Eli Van Ness 49. Blake House topped Linton with a 47.
• Moore team leads at Mark's 2023 — Moore Construction holds first place in the Mark's Par 3 Men's Monday Senior League standings through its second week.
Team standings (in order): Moore Construction, Darrell Peigh State Farm Insurance, Sunrise Family Restaurant, Son's of American Legion Post 346, J.T.'s Marathon, Quality Electric of Indiana, Don's Mowing Service, Taylor Realty, Buggy Shop, Garrett Sands Kindness Project, Valley Group, Mattingly Collision, Precision Lawn Vigo Turf, Tabco. Leaders: Low Gross (37) Low Net (27) Steve Lively, David Hill, Flo Johnson, Jim Lawson; Closest to the Pin No. 3 Mike Briddick; Closest to the Pin No. 12 Steve Butwin.
• Sycamore women finish eighth — Indiana State played to an eighth-place finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Tournament, led by Chelsea Morrow with a top-15 finish and ISU's low round on the final day at the 6,176-yard, par-72 Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Ill.
The Sycamores shot a 320 in the final round Tuesday for a three-day total of 973. Morrow hit a 77 to jump up three spots in her final round with a three-day total of 237 which tied her for 12th place in the 60-player field.
Missouri State won the team title, and Evansville freshman Kate Petrova won a two-hole playoff to take the individual championship.
ISU coach Greg Towne said championship play gave his team a glimpse at the work ahead. "Hopefully the ladies gain an appreciation for what it takes to succeed at this level and we can get busy for next fall," Towne said.
Molly Lee finished second for the Sycamores with a final round 83 for a three-round score of 243 which placed her 26th overall. Freshmen Briana LeMaire and Eliza Baker went three and four for the Sycamores in their MVC Championship debuts.
• Engineers take seventh — The Rose-Hulman women placed seventh at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Bloomington, Ill.
The tournament featured 11 teams ranked in the NCAA Division III Top 50. Precious Saelee led the Engineers with a top-10 finish, scoring an opening-round 73, then recording an 80 in difficult weather conditions on Sunday. Erin Nolan added a top-25 finish with scores of 78 and 81. Lily Byrne also finished in the top 50 with scores of 81 and 86.
• Woods men take fifth — The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men finished in a solid fifth place at the River States Conference Championships, which concluded Tuesday at Belterra Golf Club in Florence, Ind.
The Pomeroys posted their best day of the three-day tournament Tuesday by 15 strokes with a 315, holding off Rio Grande by one stroke and Brescia by four to earn the top-five finish. Midway won the team championship.
“They did well,” coach Abe Nasser said. “They had four teams in front of us that we couldn’t really catch but several teams that could catch us. We wanted to try to hold our spot and have a tournament within the tournament.”
Senior Logan Vernon shot a team-best 77 Tuesday to secure seventh place and earn second-team All-RSC honors.
“We knew the weather wasn’t going to be good," Vernon said. "Everybody had to go through it. Just tried to give myself a chance. My ball striking was fantastic today but my putting let me down. I threw away some shots on the green.”
Brevin Cooper wrapped up a solid tournament in 26th place after a round of 82 on Tuesday. Chase Nuckols was just behind him in 29th after an 81. Hunter Martin tied for the second-best round in the tournament by an SMWC golfer with a 78 on Tuesday to move up to 33rd. Andrew Granda had his best day Tuesday with a 79.
Tennis
• Richland County 9, Robinson 0 — At Olney, Ill., the visiting Maroon boys couldn't break through as Evan Uhl led Richland County with a win in No. 1 singles over Robinson's Eli Rosborough in high school play Tuesday.
• Sullivan 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Fairview Park, visiting Sullivan raised its record to 7-0 with a girls high school win over the host Wildcats on Monday.
Singles: Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Amelia Craig (SV), 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Shirley Kennedy (SV), 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Jessica Servis (SV), 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S) def. Emily Vaughn/Leah Sampson (SV), 6-0, 6-2; Parker Mischler/Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Kate Craig/Carry Hamblen (SV), 6-0, 6-1.
• Paris 7, Charleston 2 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tiger boys improved their team record to 3-5 for the season with a win Monday.
Singles: Brandon Jones (C) def. Marcus Mitchell (P) 7-6(4), 1-6, 10-4; Judah Bryant (C) def. Hudson David (P) 7-6(6), 6-3; Robert Wells (P) def. Austin Fahrenbacher (C) 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Creech (P) def. Kyle Ross (C) 6-2, 6-2; Drake Bartos (P) def. Will Klipp-Kuo (C) 6-0, 6-1; Carter Fox (P) def. Azie Brazzell (C) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Mitchell/Wells (P) def. Jones/Bryant (C) 6-4, 6-2; David/Bartos (P) def. Ross/Brazzell (C) 6-2, 6-0; Creech/Harris Romero (P) def. Klipp-Kuo/Luke Kennedy (C) 6-2, 6-2.
