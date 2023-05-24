When all the sports of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference are considered, Rose-Hulman continues to stand out.
The Engineers won the HCAC Commissioner's Cup for the eighth time, as the league released the year-long competition's results on Tuesday afternoon. Rose also brought home the men's overall All-Sports Trophy.
Rose-Hulman won the Commissioner's Cup by a narrow margin of just 0.16 points thanks to the Engineers' seven HCAC titles during the 2022-23 seasons. Rose placed first with 140.16 points. Transylvania finished in second with 140 points, and Hanover finished in third with 132.35 points.
On the men's side, Rose won the title for the 13th time overall and ninth time in the last 10 years. Rose won with 80.5 points. Franklin finished second with 64.33, and Hanover brought home third place with 62.68. On the women's side, Rose came home in third place with 59.66 points. Transylvania won the women's All-Sports Trophy with 79.66 points, and Hanover finished in second with 69.67 points.
The Commissioner's Cup competition was highlighted by seven conference championship teams. This year's HCAC championship teams included men's soccer, men's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's indoor and outdoor track & field, women's indoor track and field, and women's golf.
Rose-Hulman, where athletics are overseen by Athletic Director Ayanna Tweedy, also brought home eight top-three finishes including second-place finishes in football, men's golf, and women's soccer and third-place finishes in men's basketball, men's tennis, women's swimming and diving, women's tennis, and women's outdoor track and field.
The Fightin' Engineers have won the HCAC Commissioner's Cup 8 times; the HCAC Men's All-Sports Trophy 13 times; and the HCAC Women's All-Sports Trophy 1 time since joining the league in 2006-07.
Track and field
• Engineer sprinter heads to nationals — Rose-Hulman sprinter Jailen Hobbs will compete at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field National Championships starting on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.
Hobbs will compete in the 100-meter dash at 6 p.m. Friday. The winners of three heats, plus the next best five times, will qualify for the finals round on Saturday at 2:30 PM.
Hobbs is the No. 6-ranked qualifier in the 100-meter dash. His qualifying mark of 10.42 seconds shattered both Rose-Hulman and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference records. Hobbs broke the Rose-Hulman school record by 0.39 seconds and broke the six-year-old HCAC record by 0.21 seconds.
Golf
• Rose golfers honored — Rose-Hulman junior Mikaela Ikeda and senior Thomas Butler earned spots on the 2023 NCAA Division III CSC Academic All-District Golf Teams, in results released on Tuesday by College Sports Communicators.
Ikeda, a mechanical engineering major from Bellevue, Wash., has been a member of three consecutive HCAC Championship and NCAA Division III National Championship Qualifying teams. Butler, a senior mechanical engineering major from Telford, Pa., is a three-time first-Team All-HCAC honoree through the last three years.
CSC Academic All-District Team honorees are chosen by the national organization based on combined academic and athletic accomplishments. The minimum academic requirements for nominees are a GPA above 3.50 in at least the sophomore year.
