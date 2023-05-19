Indiana State and Missouri State college baseball teams decided to make Saturday a "Let's Play Two" day.
Expected inclement weather in Springfield, Mo., prompted Missouri State officials to postpone Friday's game to Saturday, creating a doubleheader between the top two Missouri Valley Conference teams.
They're the final regular-season games for both teams. ISU wrapped up its first title in the MVC since 2012 with Thursday's 11-4 win to open the series.
The game will be broadcast on WVIG-FM 105.5 radio, with live stats on the university website GoSycamores.com.
Prep baseball
• Sullivan 7, Parke Heritage 4 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows broke a 4-4 tie with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to record a high school victory Thursday.
McCrary, Norris and Hawkins had two hits each. McCrary drove in two runs. Kellett and Pinkson pitched for Sullivan, striking out a combined nine batters.
Prep softball
• Clay City 9, Eastern Greene 4 — At Clay City, Lexi Thompson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer and three runs scored to lead the host Eels to victory Thursday.
Lizzy Sinders, Faith Mitchell, Abigale Shearer and Hannah Harris added two hits each for Clay City. Sinders and Caroline Rexrode pitched, striking out a combined 13 batters.
• Sullivan 15, North Central 6 — At Sullivan, a seven-run first inning proved to be enough for the Lady Arrows, led by Mylee Vandevender, who tripled, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in two more.
Jaylynn Hobbs had three hits and two RBI for the Arrows and Aphtyn Earley doubled twice. Brynn Varner doubled in three runs for North Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.